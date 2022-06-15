 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Enjoy the beauty

6-15 downtown park
Karen Kistler, Mooresville Tribune

Have you checked out the John Franklin Moore Park at the corner of Main Street and Center Avenue lately? Once again Brawley Garden Center, which is located at 982 N. Main St., has it looking beautiful with lots of colorful plants and decorations creating backdrops and seating for some great photo opportunities. So take a stroll downtown and visit the park and see the beauty.

