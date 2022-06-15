Have you checked out the John Franklin Moore Park at the corner of Main Street and Center Avenue lately? Once again Brawley Garden Center, which is located at 982 N. Main St., has it looking beautiful with lots of colorful plants and decorations creating backdrops and seating for some great photo opportunities. So take a stroll downtown and visit the park and see the beauty.
Enjoy the beauty
- Karen Kistler, Mooresville Tribune
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
In September 2021, the North Carolina General Assembly passed a bill allowing cities and towns to create “social districts” to help provide a …
Jim and Pat Richart of Mooresville will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary June 14.
On Tuesday, the Mooresville Police Department (MPD) celebrated the graduation of its 2022 Citizens Academy at the Charles Mack Citizen Center.…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, May 29-June 4.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 27-June 4. For more information regarding specific plot…
The Tribune continues its 18th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements from Mooresville’s newspaper of…
The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education unanimously approved a motion to slightly raise breakfast and lunch meal prices at Monday n…
Mooresville Christian Outreach Church, located at 635 W McLelland Ave., fed the homeless at the Fifth Street Shelter in Statesville on Memoria…
Randy Marion Subaru and Subaru Love Promise provide donations to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center patients
Subaru of America and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) are spreading love, hope and warmth to cancer patients and their families in c…
After numerous hours spent hammering out the details in the lead-up to the proposal, the Mooresville Board of Commissioners passed the propose…