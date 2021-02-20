Each plate contained the Port-A-Pit chicken, beans, slaw and a roll. An added sweet treat was included with the meal as Famous Toastery donated cookies to go inside each box.

“The entire community helped make it a great day by buying and selling plates, volunteering, delivering, and donating. We are especially grateful for the support from the Exchange Club and for the donation of dessert from Famous Toastery. We couldn't have done it without their help,” Fowler said.

As meals were picked up at the Mooresville Police Department, officers expressed their thanks for the lunch.

In addition to the various officers, leadership of the various law enforcement offices likewise expressed their thanks.

Statesville Police Chief David Addison said “the last year was filled with obstacles we had to overcome as a department and a community. We are grateful for the donations of food to the Statesville Police Department. Knowing our community sees our efforts and are working with us has been awesome! The community supporting law enforcement reminds us of why we do this job! We are honored to serve the Statesville community.”

“We are so honored and humbled by the outpouring of support,” said Sheriff Darren Campbell. “It seems daily the community is reaching out to support our office and the law enforcement here in Iredell County. Pharos Parenting has been a long time partner with the Sheriff’s Office.”