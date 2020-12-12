Entries due for Town of Mooresville photo contest

The Town of Mooresville is hosting a holiday spirit photo contest.
Entries are due by Dec. 16. Photos can be emailed to Nsloop@mooresvillenc.gov.
Voting will take place on the Mooresville Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page with the winner to be announced on Dec. 21.
There are multiple categories include outdoor décor, indoor décor, lights, trees, outfits and pets.
Prizes from local businesses will be awarded.
