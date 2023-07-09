On Saturday from 1-3 p.m., there will be a poetry reading and open mic at Performance Coffeehouse, 143 S. Broad St., in Mooresville.

The reading will feature Eric Sbarge, whose poetry has appeared in “Kakalack” and “Main Street Rag.” His chapbook “I Would Have Given You Everything” is forthcoming from Charlotte Lit Press

The open mic portion of the event is open to all poets — published or new, old or young. Local poets are encouraged to come share their work. Space is limited so contact hopecandersen@gmail.com to reserve a space.

The event is free and open to the public.

Come as a spectator. You do not have to be a poet to attend.

Parking is available.

For more information, contact hopecandersen@gmail.com.