Evening Exchange Club donates to two area nonprofits

With proceeds from fundraisers conducted by the Evening Exchange Club of Greater Mooresville Lake Norman, the members were able to make two special presentations during the club’s June 1 meeting held at Victory Lanes on Morlake Road, Mooresville. Club President Cyndi Richards made the presentations.

A donation of $500 was given to the Sleep in Heavenly Peace Iredell County Chapter. Co-presidents, Dave and Connie Byers were on hand to accept the check. Upon receiving the check, Dave Byers thanked the group “very, very much for what you’ve done.”

He shared with the group that Sleep in Heavenly Peace builds beds for children that don’t have one, explaining that the vetting process is simple, “if you don’t have a bed, you get one. It’s all about the kids.”

Byers noted that they have delivered “well over 250 beds in South Iredell County.” He told the club members of the upcoming build, sponsored by AT&T, which was to be held over the weekend on Blume Road, during which time 25 bunks would be built.