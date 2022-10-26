 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Evening Exchange Club inducts new officers

During the Oct. 18 meeting of the Evening Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman, the 2022-23 officers and board members were inducted by N.C. District President J.D. Ketterman, right. The new officers welcomed into their positions are, from left, Cyndi Richards, immediate past president; Crystal McIntosh, sitting president; Linda Summerville, board member; Amy McCauley, board member; Suzanne Caldwell, board member; Marie Watts, incoming president; and Cristina Juhausz, secretary. The club meets the first and third Tuesdays of each month at 7 p.m. in Mooresville at Victory Lanes Events and Entertainment Center, 125 Morlake Drive.

