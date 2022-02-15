 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Evening Exchange Club is growing
Evening Exchange Club is growing

2-16 exchange club

At the Feb. 1 meeting of the Evening Exchange Club of Greater Mooresville, several new members were added to their membership. These included Suzanne Caldwell, who was sponsored by Paul Summerville; Christina Hayes-Juhasz, sponsored by Chrystal McIntosh, club president; and Kasi Everhart, sponsored by Linda Summerville. The club meets every first and third Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Victory Lanes Events and Entertainment Center, 125 Morlake Drive, Mooresville. Pictured are, from left, Paul Summerville, Caldwell, Hayes-Juhasz, McIntosh, Everhart and Linda Summerville.

 Linda Summerville, courtesy photo

