Event is largest ‘in our 31 years of Life Walks’

The 31st Walk for Life to benefit the Community Pregnancy Center of Lake Norman was held Sept. 24 at Langtree, Lake Norman on Landings Drive in Mooresville with a large group of walkers participating in this year’s event, which featured a farm theme.

As of Oct. 10, $132,325 has been raised from the walk, putting organizers close to their goal of $150,000 for this event.

“I would have to say this was the largest event in our 31 years of Life Walks, with nearly 300 in attendance,” said Jean Mims, executive director of the center. “It was assuredly the most fun, witnessing the children playing with the goats, a part of our farm theme.”

Those taking part in the walk gathered early on Saturday morning to register and prepare for the event followed by a welcome by Mims and a thank you to each for coming out to walk and partner with the center.

“Thank you so much for being here this morning. I can’t emphasize that enough,” shared Mims.

She drew everyone’s attention to the railing around the water, noting the 71 apples which had been placed there, each representing a baby saved. She told the group that she wanted this on their hearts as they walked that day.

“There are 71 hearts that have been saved from the last walk to this walk, and we are trusting the Lord to save many, many more with your help, with your support.”

Following an opening prayer by Pastor Dan King, of SouthLake Presbyterian Church in Huntersville, the walkers began their trek around the property. Leading the group were Fit Inn Goat Yoga Instructor Amy Register and two of her goats, Legend and Oreo, going along with the farm theme of the walk, “Lovin’ Life, Handpicked, Wonderfully Made.”

When everyone had completed the walk, they were treated to brunch and a time of fellowship after which Mims and Dawn Mak, development and fundraising coordinator for the center, gathered everyone back together to recognize the sponsors for the event, share a brief overview of the ministry and announce the winners of the various prizes.

Mak shared that “All of this and our volunteers and all of our money sponsors, all we have gotten, we wouldn’t have been able to do this without them” after which she noted the sponsors for the walk, which includes CMH Contracting Solutions, C3 Forest Products, Concrete Construction Innovations, First Bank Mooresville, Holiday Leaf Removal, Prospect Presbyterian Church, Sweet Pea Boutique and Fleur De Lis Construction.

In addition to the sponsors, she thanked all of the volunteers who helped with the event.

“This event can’t happen without the many volunteers that help us set up, break down, get the food out, get the people around. We really appreciate you,” Mak said. “Thank you to the Cove Church and their volunteers who help every year with set up and break down. They provide the tents, the tables, the waters. That’s a huge help for us.

Thanks also to Langtree for letting us use this beautiful lakeside park. Also, thank you to Amy at Fit Inn with her beautiful goats. Thank you to everyone who supports us and loves on us.”

Taking a moment to share about the ministry for those who might be walking for the first years, Mims provided an overview of what they do at the center and “why we are here in this community and why we have been here for going on 38 years,” as of October.

“The Lord laid it on the hearts of myself and another young lady to go and tell others that they may never suffer what I suffered and I just walked in obedience, and He has led me into this ministry to make sure that women in our community who are facing an unplanned pregnancy would have a place that would be available because God is faithful to give them what they need to bring forth the life that He has blessed their womb with,” Mims shared.

She noted what the center offer, among them free pregnancy testing, a free ultrasound, a Hope program, where “she’ll get essentials, she’ll grow in Christ, she can make her future brighter by being faithful to her bright course, Bible studies” and while they are not an adoption agency, they do provide adopt information and more.

“So that’s why a pregnancy center exists in our community,” Mims said, “to make sure that the lives he (Christ) creates has the opportunity to be born because he has a plan and for those women who feel alone are not. And for those who are wounded, they can find healing and restoration and forgiveness.”

The morning continued with the awarding of prizes as follows:

Grand prize winner – Top Fundraiser went to Sheri Shaffer from Peninsula Baptist who raised $19,005.

Second place next top Adult Fundraiser was Stephen Jimenez from Peninsula Baptist for raising $5,750.

Third place Top Youth Fundraiser was presented to Ella Peckham from Peninsula Baptist who raised $1,200.

Church that raised the Most Funds went to Peninsula Baptist with a total raised of $36,341.

Church with the Most Participating Fundraisers was Lakeside Fellowship with 11 fundraisers.

The event concluded with the children and youth coming forward in their various farm-related costumes for a contest. The assortment of fun costumes included a goat, chicken, rooster, pig, duck and various farmers lined up for the event, with Carson Knowles and Hayley Jones winning the prizes.

Mims praised God for the amazing day and gave thanks for the blessings that He provided.

“Praise God for His blessings and provision, which will allow us to continue to empower moms to choose life,” she said.