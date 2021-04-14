Event offers opportunity to visit with police officers

Coffee with a Cop was held the afternoon of April 3 at the newly opened coffee house, Performance Coffee, 143 S. Broad St., Mooresville, which is owned by Jeff and Laura Rumple.

Members of the community dropped by for the event to visit with police officers and enjoy coffee and fellowship. A table with a variety of Mooresville Police Department goodies and literature was set up and shared with those in attendance.

When asked about hosting the event, Jeff Rumple shared that he thinks it is “good for the community to know who our officers are and what they do. They took the initiative to come to us so we could reach out to the community” so he said they loved to host the event and bring it together.

Dave Harding, crime prevention and community outreach officer, coordinated the Coffee with a Cop with the Rumples.

Harding said he visited their shop and explained the event and they “were all in. They had just opened the business, and I thought it would be appropriate to have our first post-COVID Coffee with a Cop at a new business and welcome them to the community.”

Harding noted that with it being Easter weekend, he thought there may not be many people in attendance. However, he said that it was an “excellent crowd and was very pleasantly surprised.”