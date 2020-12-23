Event shows ‘community support and such an American spirit’

Noting the many freedoms that we are privileged to have, he said that these “freedoms that we enjoy today have not come without a price. Lying here before us in cemeteries across this nation, are men and women who gave their lives so that we could live in freedom and without fear. We thank those who gave their lives to keep us free and we shall not forget you. We shall remember,” he said.

Hedley thanked those who answered the call to serve and said that “today more than ever, we reflect on our nation’s veterans and active duty service members who have and continue to fight to protect the innocent and the oppressed. We are here today to say thank you and we are honored to know you. Today, we show a united front of gratitude and respect across the United States of America as we remember the fallen, honor those who serve and their families and teach the next generation the value of freedom.”