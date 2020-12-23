Event shows ‘community support and such an American spirit’

The American flag and each military branch flag waved in the breeze, serving as the background for this year’s annual Wreaths Across America ceremony during which time more than 100 wreaths were placed on the graves of veterans in the Willow Valley Cemetery.
A good crowd was in attendance at the Dec. 19 noon ceremony, which was also live streamed for those unable to attend this third annual event, coordinated by Clint Ingram and Marie Higgins.
“This is so exciting to see such a good crowd and so much community support,” said Ingram as he welcomed everyone.
He then encouraged everyone to join for a moment of silence to remember the fallen, prisoners of war, those missing in action and to honor those who have served and are who are currently serving.
Following the posting of the colors by the Patriot Guard Riders, the local all-female barbershop quartet, Aged to Perfection — which includes members Brenda Byrd, bass; Nancy Jamgochian, lead; Marty Eide, baritone; and Jeannie Miller, tenor — sang the national anthem.
Serving as ceremony speaker was Lt. Col. John Hedley, a Vietnam veteran, executive director of Welcome Home Veterans and author of “Saddle Up! The Story of a Red Scarf,” which recounts his time in Vietnam.
Hedley expressed his thanks to all who came, noting that this local group was joining more than 2,200 other participating locations where he said, “millions of Americans have gathered safely across the nation to remember, to honor and to teach.”
Noting the many freedoms that we are privileged to have, he said that these “freedoms that we enjoy today have not come without a price. Lying here before us in cemeteries across this nation, are men and women who gave their lives so that we could live in freedom and without fear. We thank those who gave their lives to keep us free and we shall not forget you. We shall remember,” he said.
Hedley thanked those who answered the call to serve and said that “today more than ever, we reflect on our nation’s veterans and active duty service members who have and continue to fight to protect the innocent and the oppressed. We are here today to say thank you and we are honored to know you. Today, we show a united front of gratitude and respect across the United States of America as we remember the fallen, honor those who serve and their families and teach the next generation the value of freedom.”
As he concluded, Hedley, on a personal note, expressed his gratitude to be able to participate in the ceremony “doing something that I know across this country there are people like us who are putting wreaths on the graves of my soldiers, who are putting wreaths on the graves of my 20 classmates from West Point who did not come home like I was fortunate enough to do. And putting wreaths on the graves of many, many, many, particularly Vietnam veterans, who have passed away since we came home to Agent Orange. I am very proud to be here. I am very humbled to be here, and I am very happy to be able to do my small part.”
The ceremony concluded as Higgins added her thanks noting all of the volunteers who helped, which included, in addition to Aged to Perfection quartet and Hedley, students from Liberty Preparatory Christian Academy and the Patriot Guard riders.
Higgins asked everyone to take a wreath and find the grave of a veteran and when placing the wreath to say the veteran’s name aloud and take a moment to thank them for their service.
“It’s a small act that goes a long way toward keeping the memory of our veterans alive,” she said. “Remember, we are not here today to decorate graves. We are here to remember not their deaths, but their lives. Each wreath is a gift of appreciation from a grateful America.”
She concluded by sharing a word, to children as she said, “we want you to understand that the freedoms you enjoy today have not been free, but have come with a cost that someday you may have to pay yourself. As a nation standing together, we can defeat terrorism, hatred and injustice. Thanks to our veterans, we have the freedom to do just that.”
Volunteers then got a wreath and scattered over the cemetery searching for the graves of veterans to placing the wreath and pay their respects.
Dedicated to honoring veterans is what brought Lt. Col. Charles and Sharon Bormann to the event, said Sharon as she noted they were “glad to know it was happening this year.”
Charles Bormann shared that he had served 22 years, from 1964-86 in the United States Air Force, and Sharon is involved as the local leader of the Grateful Quilters which presents quilts of valor to veterans. Charles said with a chuckle that “he was active before, and Sharon is active now.”
Kent Riddle, a Vietnam veteran, who served as a corpsman on a hospital ship in the United States Navy and upon his return, enrolled in college returning to serve in the United States Air Force earning the rank of major, was there with both children and grandchildren.
Lt. Col. Kathleen Green, who also served in the United States Air Force, and her husband, Mark, attended the event and noted that they had been able to participate in past ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery.
“It was awesome,” Green said.
Coming from a military family, Huntersville resident Sharon Carlisle said she saw the event posted and wanted to attend and help and she brought along other friends to the ceremony. While this was their first time attending, they said they would be returning.
Those who missed attending and who would like to see the event, may visit the Ingram Funeral Home Facebook page and click on 2020 Wreath Across America Ceremony.
Ingram noted the increase in attendance this year saying it is “gaining momentum” each year, and it is “such an honor to be part of this (event) honoring the veterans. This event shows “community support and such an American spirit,” he said.