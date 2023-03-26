The Evening Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman will be sponsoring its fifth annual FUNraising event, Pins for Parenting, with proceeds going to support local youth projects and Pharos Parenting.

Scheduled for April 23 from 2-5 p.m., this special fundraiser will be held at Victory Lanes, 125 Morlake Drive, Mooresville. Cost is $240 per team, with up to six people on a team, and includes casino bowling, shoes, door prizes and lots of fun.

The event is limited to 30 teams on a first-come, first served basis. Advance registration is required. Visit https://www.victorylanes.com/pins-for-parenting and sign up, either as a full team or as an individual and couple and you can be placed on a team.

Those not wishing to bowl but wanting to contribute and support the cause may do so by making a donation at the website, by sponsoring a team or donating a door prize.

For additional information about Pins for Parenting, contact event coordinator Cyndi Richards at eveningexchangeclub@gmail.com.