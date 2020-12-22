Event was canceled but not the initiative: Stocks for Tots brings in cash, toys for Pharos Parenting

Despite cancelation of the annual Stocks for Tots toy drive and fundraising event over COVID concerns, the organizers of Stocks for Tots, the NC Auto Racing Hall of Fame, and the NASCAR Technical Institute were able to raise donations benefitting many Iredell County families. Through this year’s efforts, a monetary contribution of $7,500 and thousands of dollars in toys have been delivered to the Pharos Parenting facility in Statesville.

Pharos Parenting, formerly known as SCAN (Stop Child Abuse Now), is Iredell County's only child abuse prevention center and has been working to end the cycle of abuse for more than 30 years.

This year’s Stocks for Tots event would have been the organization’s 32nd annual event and this is the first time it has ever been canceled.

According to Don Miller, founder of Stocks for Tots and chairman of the NC Auto Racing Hall of Fame, “Despite the fact that we weren’t able to hold our event, Christmas has not been canceled and the need in our community has never been greater. I’m not at all surprised that race fans continue to respond to our call for donations. We have received many contributions from across the country as well as hundreds of toys dropped off at the NC Auto Racing Hall of Fame and at the NASCAR Technical Institute in Mooresville.”