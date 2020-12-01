Event was canceled but Stocks for Tots still hoping to make Christmas bright, aid abused children

The North Carolina Auto Racing Hall of Fame and NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech) are stepping up to help abused and neglected children across the state after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 32nd annual Stocks For Tots holiday event and fundraiser.

Both organizations will be accepting new toys and cash donations at their Mooresville locations to offset lost revenue and toy donations that usually come through Stocks for Tots, when racing fans gather annually at NASCAR Tech to meet legends of the sport.

All money raised will support the Pharos Parenting, formerly Stop Child Abuse Now (SCAN) nonprofit organization, which is dedicated to helping children, supporting parents and improving the community.

Stocks for Tots started in 1989 and has raised more than $1 million and collected more than 70,000 toys to aid in raising awareness of child abuse in North Carolina.

Don Miller, chairman of the Stocks For Tots Foundation and the North Carolina Auto Racing Hall of Fame, has been noted for his humanitarian efforts and is a recipient of the inaugural NASCAR Humanitarian Award.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}