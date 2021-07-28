Events are scheduled at Grandfather Mountain

Grandfather Mountain is taking outdoor fun to new heights with its 2021 calendar of events.
With a mission to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain, the nonprofit nature park and its staff are readying for a safe and eventful year.
“At Grandfather Mountain, we like to bridge outdoor fun with education,” said Frank Ruggiero, director of marketing and communications for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, the nonprofit organization that owns and operates the Linville nature park. “Our 2021 slate of events offers folks mountains of opportunities to have fun while exploring our unique classroom in the clouds.”
With a few exceptions where noted, most special events are included with park admission. Members of Grandfather Mountain’s Bridge Club will receive discounted admission for paid events. Schedule is subject to change. Additional events will be announced and posted on www.grandfather.com.
August events on the calendar at the nature park include:
Grandfather Presents: David Sibley Aug. 12 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Author, illustrator and avid birdwatcher David Sibley will open the 2021 Grandfather Presents lecture series. With his father an ornithologist, Sibley said birding has been a major part of his life ever since he was a child. He merged his encyclopedic knowledge with his skills as a self-taught artist to become one of America’s best-known field guide authors.
The Grandfather Presents lecture series offers presentations from some of the country’s foremost experts on conservation. Advanced registration is required at www.grandfather.com.
Educator Workshop –
Project WILD: Elk Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Limit 12
Project WILD is a K-12 interdisciplinary conservation and environmental education program emphasizing wildlife. All participants will receive the Project WILD activity guide and earn six hours of Criteria II or III credits toward their N.C. Environmental Education Certification (or 0.6 CEUs). A homework option is available to earn up to 10 hours or 1.0 CEU. Registration is required at www.grandfather.com.
And More
Grandfather Mountain may offer additional events throughout the year, including adult field courses, daily programs and more. Registration for certain events may not open until the event date draws nearer.
To learn more or register, visit www.grandfather.com or call 828-733-2013.
The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. For more information, call 800-468-7325 or visit www.grandfather.com to plan a trip.