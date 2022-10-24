Events provided opportunities for community outreach

During the weekend of Oct. 7-10, the Mooresville Police Department observed its first year of participating in the Faith and Blue Weekend.

The objective of this national program, it was noted, is for police agencies to collaborate with faith-based and other community organizations to co-host a variety of local events that will strengthen positive connections to enable law enforcement to break down divides, decrease biases, increase mutual respect and spur ongoing collaboration.

Dave Harding, crime prevention and community outreach officer, said that Bob Beard, partnership and outreach organizer of National Faith and Blue Weekend, contacted Mooresville Police Chief Ron Campurciani and shared information about the program.

Once learning about it, they thought it “sounded like a great thing.”

The local department is involved in lots of community outreach and this special event would allow them to “continue our outreach efforts that we do every day,” Harding noted.

Coffee With a Cop at Mt. Moriah Church, held Oct. 7, was the first event of the Faith and Blue Weekend. Members and guests gathered and enjoyed a time of coffee and refreshments with members of the Mooresville Police Department. Campurciani shared a few brief remarks and they were also given the opportunity to ask any questions they had of the chief or other officers.

“We are here for you,” Harding told the group, “and we appreciate you.”

Pastor Terry Cherry, who also serves as a police chaplain, said they opened their doors for the event, wanting to do what they can to help the police.

“We want to work together in unity, where we can be a help to one another and be a servant to the community, too, and be a blessing to the police because they are a great blessing to us,” Cherry said.

A second Coffee With a Cop, held Oct. 8, was hosted by McDonald’s on River Highway as a way to honor the police officers for their service. This event was held in conjunction with the celebration of Fire Prevention Week and was held in the Lowe’s parking lot.

In addition to the coffee and treats provided by McDonald’s, the Mooresville Police Department had a tent set up with goodies for the children to take home.

Mooresville Commissioner Gary West, liaison to the police department, was there for the event, noting that he “loved to come out and support our young men and women in blue.”

Dick Padgett, who was a visitor at the event, shared that he liked to support them as well.

Two events were held Oct. 9, the first being a shred event held at the Mooresville Police Department. Harding noted that a steady stream of visitors came during the event.

“We were able to collect and safely dispose of approximately two tons of old bank statements, financial records and other unneeded paperwork from members of our community, he said.

The second event of the day was a visit to Abundant Life Church, 119 Foursquare Road in Mooresville, where the church members hosted a time of fellowship and a barbecue dinner with all the trimmings and dessert for the police officers.

David Giles, who serves as senior pastor of the church, is also head police chaplain at MPD.

On Oct. 10, there were also two events to wrap up the Faith and Blue Weekend. The first was a Coffee with a Cop at Starbucks Mount Mourne.

Lisa Harris, store manager, shared that she has been with Starbucks 10 years, serving in the Charlotte area until just recently coming to the Mooresville location.

“I had the pleasure of hosting Coffee with a Cop for six of those 10 years there, an event that we really look forward to because we want to thank those that serve our community,” Harris said. “We want to be a part of the community and we just want to spread awareness around that the police are always here to serve.”

Kyrsten Heinecke, who has been at the Mooresville Starbucks for four years, served as the assistant director on this event.

“This event I feel is really about humanization above all, showing that these cops aren’t people who are as out of touch as people interpret them to be. They are just like us. They enjoy the same things that we do. I feel like we need to make a bigger impact in that way,” she shared.

Harris added that the police “have a passion to serve the community, just differently than we. We serve through coffee and human connection, but they show up every day in a very selfless way.”

Starbucks sponsors a Coffee with a Cop every year, at least once a quarter depending on their availability, Harris noted. They are planning lots of additional community events during the holidays, including collecting for Toys for Tots, doing a food drive, and more.

The final event in this special weekend was a visit to Cadence Living Mooresville on Waterlynn Road to play bingo with the residents there. During the afternoon, Harding served as the caller and provided lots of special prizes for each one.

Harding said that “being the first year, it was like a test case. Each event was very well attended,” and he noted that everybody enjoyed themselves.