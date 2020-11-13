Exchange and Rotary clubs team up to serve veterans

Due to COVID-19, many of the usual Veterans Day activities had to take on a different look, and both the Rotary Club’s breakfast and the Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman’s One Nation Under God luncheon were two such events.
The two organizations partnered together this year to form one event to thank area veterans by providing a drive-thru meal beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Veterans Day. With rain in the forecast, a row of tents was set up behind Welcome Home Veterans. Volunteers waited on the cars to roll through for their meals, which were provided by Big Tiny’s of Mooresville.
American flags were placed at various points around the parking lot and the flag of each branch of the armed forces was placed directly across from the food tents.
Volunteers directed the cars where to turn as they made their way into the parking area, they were greeted by additional volunteers from the Exchange, Excel and Rotary clubs with waves and shouts of “thank you for your service.”
Each car received food along with a goody bag, which included a special handmade ornament, a gift certificate to a local restaurant and various other gifts and information for the veteran.
While the large crowd of volunteers was busy taking care of the cars that pulled through, several boxes of pizza arrived from Pie in the Sky, which had been donated for the workers to enjoy.
Prior to the serving of the food, the National Anthem, sung by Wyatt Threatt, and Taps played by Tristin Sneary, served to even more bring awareness of the special day.
Throughout the morning, special music was provided for all to enjoy by Threatt and husband-wife duo Crystal and Aaron McIntosh. Some, it was shared, pulled their cars into a vacant spot and enjoyed their meal and listened to the good music.
Before the workers left, John Hedley, executive director of Welcome Home Veterans, thanked them for their hard work and how much the day and their efforts had been appreciated.
