At the Dec. 6 meeting of the Evening Exchange Club of Greater Mooresville Lake Norman, North Carolina District President J.D. Ketterman, left, inducted the club’s newest member Stacey Conrad, second from right, into the club. She is pictured with her sponsor Paul Summerville and club President Crystal McIntosh. The club meets in Mooresville on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at 7 p.m. at Victory Lanes Events and Entertainment Center, 125 Morlake Drive. Visitors are welcome to attend.
Exchange Club adds new member
Related to this story
Most Popular
Downtown Mooresville and Liberty Park were filled with excitement and visitors for the annual Classic Christmas, a joint effort of the Mooresv…
The parents of a 1-year-old are facing charges after the child apparently became unresponsive due to a drug overdose, the Mooresville Police D…
Two men were charged after two Apple watches were stolen from a Mooresville store last week.
The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education voted 4-3 Monday night to implement the early version of the 2023-24 calendar for next year…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 27-Dec. 3. For more information regarding specific plo…
Iredell County Sheriff’s Office detectives following up on a missing persons report found a body off Parkertown Road near Troutman on Thursday…
Lake Norman Medical Group, Surgical Weight Loss and Advanced General Surgery Langtree hosts free monthly in-person and online educational semi…
Mooresville resident Vickie Ketchie recently received a very high honor, that of being inducted into the Exchange Club’s Court of Honor. A spe…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 4-10. For more information regarding specific plots of…