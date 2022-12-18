 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Exchange Club adds new member

Exchange Club adds new member

At the Dec. 6 meeting of the Evening Exchange Club of Greater Mooresville Lake Norman, North Carolina District President J.D. Ketterman, left, inducted the club’s newest member Stacey Conrad, second from right, into the club. She is pictured with her sponsor Paul Summerville and club President Crystal McIntosh. The club meets in Mooresville on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at 7 p.m. at Victory Lanes Events and Entertainment Center, 125 Morlake Drive. Visitors are welcome to attend.

