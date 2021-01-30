Exchange Club member was driven to give back

When Michael McMillan joined the Exchange Club of Mooresville/Lake Norman, he did so with gusto and was eager to get to work. He could be seen floating in and out of club and committee meetings and helping with events within the community as he gained his footing in the club. He always showed up with a smile and an excitement that was contagious.
When asked why he joined Exchange, McMillian explained, “Over the past year I have had the pleasure and honor of meeting many Exchange members, and the conversations are always positive ones. I have a lot of respect for the members that I have relationships with and look forward to serving with them. I would like to join the Exchange Club for many reasons and the ability to be surrounded by champions and like-minded people who love God, country and serving others.”
That is a perfect reason to join Exchange. But there is something else to share. His commitment to community service was proven on Jan. 22 when he drove a Honda CRV into the parking lot of Pharos Parenting and handed them the keys and title.
When asked about his donation, he said, “I am honored to be part of Exchange, but the story is really about the young woman who is strong enough to fight for her child and get away from an abuser. However, there is another part to this story. My son Jack bought that car when he was 14 years old. After buying another truck, he was going to sell the car. We spoke about donating it, and after meeting Laurie Trosuk from Pharos Parenting at a committee meeting, Jack agreed that it needed to go to a mother in need.”
"We are blessed to have Michael in our Exchange family, and we cherish his love for his community," said Karen Fisher, who is a member of the local noon Exchange Club and serves as treasurer of the organization.
"The apple certainly did not fall far from the tree where his son is concerned," Fisher continued. "We would like to extend our greatest appreciation to Michael and his son Jack McMillan, Community School of Davidson Class of ’23 and Eagle Scout. You have both surpassed the Exchange mission – Exchange, inspiring communities to become better places to live."