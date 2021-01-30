Exchange Club member was driven to give back

When Michael McMillan joined the Exchange Club of Mooresville/Lake Norman, he did so with gusto and was eager to get to work. He could be seen floating in and out of club and committee meetings and helping with events within the community as he gained his footing in the club. He always showed up with a smile and an excitement that was contagious.

When asked why he joined Exchange, McMillian explained, “Over the past year I have had the pleasure and honor of meeting many Exchange members, and the conversations are always positive ones. I have a lot of respect for the members that I have relationships with and look forward to serving with them. I would like to join the Exchange Club for many reasons and the ability to be surrounded by champions and like-minded people who love God, country and serving others.”

That is a perfect reason to join Exchange. But there is something else to share. His commitment to community service was proven on Jan. 22 when he drove a Honda CRV into the parking lot of Pharos Parenting and handed them the keys and title.