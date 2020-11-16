 Skip to main content
Exchange Club of Iredell County pays respect to veterans
Exchange Club of Iredell County pays respect to veterans

Several members of the Exchange Club of Iredell County, Mike and Sue Ann Brown, Rena Kirby and daughter Liliana Baker, and Suzanne Caldwell, placed flags on the graves of veterans at the Oakwood Cemetery in Statesville.

“We wanted to pay our respect,” shared Suzanne Caldwell, president of the Iredell club.

The organization meets on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at Pharos Parenting, 1602 Davie Ave., Statesville. Anyone wishing to learn more about Exchange and possibly become a member of the Iredell club can RSVP at 978-885-1303.

