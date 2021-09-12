Exchange Club presents donation to FeedNC

During the Sept. 9 meeting of the Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman, a donation of food and other items were presented to FeedNC. Lara Ingram, executive director of the local nonprofit, was the guest speaker at the meeting and shared about the organization and accepted the donation on behalf of FeedNC.

In her presentation, Ingram showed a short video and told the group that FeedNC will be completing the lead gift phase of its capital campaign in September and has raised $4 million toward the project.

The “public phase launch will occur in October,” Ingram said, “and we will be reaching out to our entire community to get involved.”

Club members were encouraged to bring some of the immediate needs of the nonprofit, which are shared on the website. Stacey Conrad, community service chairperson, made the presentation to Ingram.