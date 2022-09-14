Eye of the Tribune

Garden club celebration

The Mooresville Garden Club, which was formed in 1948 and federated in 1952, is making plans to celebrate its 75th anniversary. In preparation of this milestone event, members are searching for memorabilia of garden club items since the formation of the club to the current time.

For those who would like to share items with the club for the observance, contact Robin Perry, chairperson of the club’s anniversary celebration, at mcg75th@yahoo.com.

Art workshop

Kevin Adams, naturalist, writer, teacher and photographer, will be at Mooresville Arts on Sept. 16 and 17, presenting a lecture and workshop. Visit the site to see times and to register and sign up for the events.

Day of Sass

Nominations are being accepted for the 2022 Day of Sass. Do you know an amazing woman in North Carolina with cancer? Want to make her feel special and give her a day full of joy? Nominate someone to participate in this day by clicking on the nomination form at: https://tinyurl.com/DayofSass2022.

The event is planned for Oct. 4 at Fields of Fields of Skycrest in Cleveland, N.C. During the day, participants will receive free makeovers and professional photos with their families.

Job fair and expo

The Job Fair and Business Expo is set for Sept. 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Charles Mack Citizen Center in downtown Mooresville.

Multiple myeloma

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting the Lake Norman Multiple Myeloma Support Group that meets the third Wednesday of every month from 6-8 p.m. in the hospital’s Meeting Rooms A and B, 171 Fairview Road, Mooresville. The next support group meeting is Sept. 21.

The support group is a free program open to everyone and provides education and support. Registration is required. For information, call Mitzie McCurdy, director of community outreach, at 704-660-4859 or email at mitzie.mcCurdy@lnrmc.com.

Dove House event

Don’t forget the Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center event celebrating its 20th year. The event will be Sept. 17 from noon to 3 p.m. and will feature an afternoon of music and entertainment and tours.