Eye of the Tribune

Community breakfast

Sharing the love of Jesus, Vanderburg Methodist Church, located at 1809 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, would like to invite all to a community breakfast consisting of pancakes and sausage Feb. 11 from 8-10 a.m.

Music jam

Picking at the Bridge, an informal time to jam with other musicians, will be held At The Bridge Church, 2940 Charlotte Highway. All skill levels are invited to come Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to noon. Bring your favorite music to share. Light snacks will be provided. For additional information, call Jeff Imbody at 980-621-7242

Blood drive

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, 171 Fairview Road, will be hosting a blood drive with the American Red Cross Feb. 1 in the hospital’s Community Rooms A and B from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The blood drive is open to the public, and appointments are recommended. You will need to bring photo identification with you, and masks are required. Call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “LNRMC” to schedule an appointment.

Garden club celebrationThe Mooresville Garden Club, which was formed in 1948 and federated in 1952, is making plans to celebrate its 75th anniversary. In preparation of this milestone event, they are searching for memorabilia of garden club items from the formation of the club to the current time. For those who would like to share items with the club for the observance, contact Robin Perry, chairperson of the club’s anniversary celebration, at Mcg75th@yahoo.com.

Bishop to visit

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church is excited to invite everyone to meet Bishop Jennifer Brooke-Davidson. She will be celebrating services of baptism and confirmation. Brooke-Davidson will be participating Jan. 29 at 10:30 a.m. and will enjoy meeting everyone after the service. St. Patrick’s is located at 164 Fairview Road Mooresville. For additional information, call the church at 704-663-5659.

Valentine’s event

While searching on the Mooresville Downtown Commission website, I discovered that there will be a Sweetheart Sip & Shop on Feb. 10, which will feature live music, open houses, refreshments and more. Check out the MDC’s website at downtownmooresville.com for additional information about this day and other events planned throughout the year.

Valentine’s craft

The South Iredell Senior Center has a craft scheduled just in time for the upcoming holiday. They will be making Valentine’s Day yarn trees at the Mooresville center, 202 N. Church St., on Feb. 6 beginning at 1 p.m. You are invited to join them to make these simple crafts that would make great gifts or decorations.

There is a $3 fee, and you will need to RSVP by Feb. 1 by calling the center at 704-662-3337.

This month is …

I was working on the school menus and noticed that on their calendar it was posted that January is National Soup Month. This particular day, soup sounds like a wonderful idea as the temperatures are quite cold out there, especially with the wind blowing and making it feel even colder. So, whatever your favorite kind is, this might be the day to enjoy a hot bowl of soup and celebrate the month.