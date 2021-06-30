Tour is Thursday

A free On Demand tour of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center will be Thursday, July 1, at 1 p.m. This video tour provides the participant the opportunity to access tour information privately at any time.

Registration is required, and once registered, you will receive a separate email with the link. For more information and to register, visit www.lnrmc.com/classes-events. If the event is full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com for other options.

Ice cream social

Hey widows and widowers, please keep in mind that the Felicity Manor Come for the Scoop Ice Cream Social is planned for July 11 from 2:30-4 p.m. All Mooresville area widows and widowers and their families are invited to drop in at Freedom Christian Center, 757 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, for the free ice cream event. Organizers plan on having the event outside with ice cream, all the toppings and homemade brownies.

Did you know?

Today, June 30, is the last day of the month and tomorrow we begin July. Wow, time is flying. While searching www.holidayinsights.com, I discovered that is Creative Ice Cream Flavors Day and according to the site, with the summer heat, it’s a way to help cool off and a great day to create a new flavor of ice cream.

Maybe this would be a fun activity to get the children that are out of school involved and see what fun flavors you can come up with. Enjoy!

Share your news, recipes or tidbits with the Eye of the Tribune. Email to kkistler@mooresvilletribune.com.