Eye of the Tribune

Patriotic musical
The music ministry of First Baptist Church Mooresville will share the musical, “With Liberty and Justice for All” on July 4 at both its 8:30 and 11 a.m. morning worship services in the fellowship hall. This music will be shared by the sanctuary choir, soloists, narrator and instrumentalists seeking to offer praise and thanksgiving for God and country. First Baptist Church is located at 150 S. Church St., Mooresville. The public is invited to attend or visit www.fbcmooresville.com.
Museum exhibition
The North Carolina Museum of History is hosting “Dressing the Abbey,” a costume exhibition that highlights the fashion from “Downton Abbey.”
Visitors can see the original costumes worn by the stars of “Downton Abbey” that depicts fashions of the British aristocracy in the early 20th century. Dressing the Abbey weaves popular culture, fashion and history in an exhibition borrowed from “Downton Abbey’s” wardrobe. It will be on display at the museum from Oct. 23 through Jan. 17, 2022. This traveling exhibit will be open to visitors during normal museum hours. For information about the museum, visit https://www.ncmuseumofhistory.org/about/plan-your-visit.
Pre-sale tickets will start after Labor Day on Sept. 7. Tickets can be purchased online at ncmuseumofhistoryshop.com, in person or over the phone at 919-814-6970. There will be no timed tickets. Cost is $15 for general admission, $12 for seniors (62 and older), military and educators, $10 for members (plus first ticket if free), $10 for ages 7-17 and free for children ages six and under.
Tour is Thursday
A free On Demand tour of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center will be Thursday, July 1, at 1 p.m. This video tour provides the participant the opportunity to access tour information privately at any time.
Registration is required, and once registered, you will receive a separate email with the link. For more information and to register, visit www.lnrmc.com/classes-events. If the event is full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com for other options.
Ice cream social
Hey widows and widowers, please keep in mind that the Felicity Manor Come for the Scoop Ice Cream Social is planned for July 11 from 2:30-4 p.m. All Mooresville area widows and widowers and their families are invited to drop in at Freedom Christian Center, 757 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, for the free ice cream event. Organizers plan on having the event outside with ice cream, all the toppings and homemade brownies.
Did you know?
Today, June 30, is the last day of the month and tomorrow we begin July. Wow, time is flying. While searching www.holidayinsights.com, I discovered that is Creative Ice Cream Flavors Day and according to the site, with the summer heat, it’s a way to help cool off and a great day to create a new flavor of ice cream.
Maybe this would be a fun activity to get the children that are out of school involved and see what fun flavors you can come up with. Enjoy!
