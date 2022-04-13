Eye of the Tribune

Concert planned

Music at St. Alban’s next concert, featuring VOX, Charlotte’s premier semi-professional choir, is scheduled for April 24 at 3 p.m. and will be at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 301 Caldwell Lane, Davidson. The concert will also be available via live streaming.

Director David Tang will be joined by two of Charlotte’s preeminent jazz musicians, singer Dawn Anthony and pianist/composer Lovell Bradford.

A youth recital will precede the concert at 2:20 p.m. and a meet-the-artists reception will conclude the event. Details, visit www.musicatstalbansdavidson.org.

Bowling fundraiser

The Evening Exchange Club of Lake Norman will sponsor a bowling party fundraiser event May 1 from 2-5 p.m. at Victory Lanes, 125 Morlake Drive, Mooresville. You can sign up to bowl, sponsor a team, donate a door prize or all. Proceeds from the event will go to support the child abuse prevention center, Pharos Parenting in Statesville.

Advance registration is required. Cost is $210 per six-person team. This event is limited to 30 teams, on a first-come, first-served basis by contacting Cyndi Richards, event coordinator at eveningexchangeclub@gmail.com.

Fish on Fridays

Don’t forget that the Mooresville Christian Outreach, 635 W. McLelland Ave., will be hosting Fish on Fridays selling croaker, perch and whiting. These meals are open to the public beginning at 11 a.m. and will be available for dine in and carry out. To place an order, call 704-660-0065.

Cookie dough for sale

The cookie dough sale starts today.

St. Therese Catholic Church’s Little Way Preschool is hosting a fundraiser selling cookie dough to raise money for its emergency tuition assistance. Orders may be placed through April 26 by calling the preschool at 980-444-2305, ordering directly from a preschool student or parent or by going online at https://sainttherese.net/little-way-preschool-fundraiser.

Orders placed online can be picked up May 12 from 5-7 p.m. at the church, 217 Brawley School Road in the front of the Parish Life Center under the portico. Cookie dough orders placed with a student or parents will be picked up and distributed by the parent.

Charity golf tournament

The Knights of Columbus Council 7406 of Mooresville will be holding a charity golf tournament May 13 at Mooresville Golf Club, 205 Golf Course Drive. The tournament will be one of the council’s principal fundraisers this year to support many charitable efforts, including FeedNC, intellectually challenged children and classrooms, The Christian Mission, Special Olympics, Welcome Home Veterans and the Pregnancy Center of Mooresville.

Sponsors and golfers are needed to make this event a success. The Knights welcome donations of money as well as gift certificates for goods or services from businesses to be used in a silent auction and also for door prizes. Visit kofc7406.org and click under “Council Announcements” for sponsorship and golfer registration information.

Benefit concert

Rockin’ for a Reason is coming up April 29 from 6-9 p.m. at Daveste Vineyard in Troutman featuring Too Much. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the evening. This annual concert will benefit Pharos Parenting to help fight child abuse and neglect. Tickets are available and can be purchased at pharosparenting/org or call 704-878-2227. There will be food trucks, wine sales and dancing as well.

