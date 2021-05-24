Eye of the Tribune

Bingo fun!

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville will host Bingo with Special Olympics June 1 from 1-2 p.m. All are welcome.

Memorial Day

ceremony set

A Memorial Day ceremony, hosted by the Mooresville-Lake Norman Exchange Club in conjunction with the Town of Mooresville, will be May 31 at 10 a.m. at Liberty Park just off Main Street, Mooresville.

All are invited to the brief ceremony, which will include remarks by John Hedley, along with special music and more.

Yard sale

Prospect Presbyterian Church, 9425 West NC Highway 152, Mooresville, will be having a church yard sale June 4 and 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be something for everyone. They will also have a bake sale, along with hamburgers and hot dogs. Proceeds will benefit local missions.

VBS