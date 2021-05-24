Eye of the Tribune

Bingo fun!
Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville will host Bingo with Special Olympics June 1 from 1-2 p.m. All are welcome.
Memorial Day
ceremony set
A Memorial Day ceremony, hosted by the Mooresville-Lake Norman Exchange Club in conjunction with the Town of Mooresville, will be May 31 at 10 a.m. at Liberty Park just off Main Street, Mooresville.
All are invited to the brief ceremony, which will include remarks by John Hedley, along with special music and more.
Yard sale
Prospect Presbyterian Church, 9425 West NC Highway 152, Mooresville, will be having a church yard sale June 4 and 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be something for everyone. They will also have a bake sale, along with hamburgers and hot dogs. Proceeds will benefit local missions.
VBS
Eastside Baptist Church, 182 Linwood Road, Mooresville, will have its Vacation Bible School June 21-25 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. using the theme, “Mystery Island: Tracking Down the One True God.” There will be activities, snacks, learning and games for children from pre-K to sixth grade. To register, visit eastsidebaptistmooresville.com.
Summer camp
Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, will be sponsoring Summer Music and Arts Camp June 14-17 from 9 a.m. to noon for rising first through sixth graders. Cost is $25, scholarships available.
Activities include singing, drama, crafts, Bible study, snacks and more. Camp directors are Kelly Nelson and Amy Smith. For questions, contact Nelson at kellybnelson@gmail.com. Register online at fieldstonechurch.net.
Prayer service
The St. Therese Peace and Justice Ministry invites the community to a Gun Violence Victims Prayer Service June 7 at 7 p.m. in the St. Ignatius Day Chapel at St. Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville. During the service, there will be a time of prayer for the victims and a time to suggest ways to reduce violence.
Art on the Greene
Banner Elk’s summertime Art on the Greene shows return this year after the pandemic forced cancellation last summer. The shows take place on the grounds of the Historic Banner Elk School: May 29-30, July 3-4, Aug. 7-8 and Sept. 4-5. Booth space will be reduced 50% to allow for distancing, and attendees should follow all N.C. protocols for COVID safety.
The shows highlight works from local and regional artists representing a variety of media, such as ceramics, glass, metal, wood, watercolor, acrylics and oil.
Art on the Greene is free and is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Details: Visit www.BannerElk.com or call 828-387-0581.
It’s burger time
I enjoy a variety of meals, but a grilled hamburger is probably one of my favorites. If you agree, then celebrating this entire month and in particular May 28 is something that we would definitely be happy to do. According to www.holidayinsights.com, May is National Hamburger Month, and May 28 is National Hamburger Day.
No matter if you grill them or buy them, why not celebrate by enjoying a tasty burger (or more) during the next few days.
Share your news, recipes or tidbits with the Eye of the Tribune. Email to news@mooresvilletribune.com.
