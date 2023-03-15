Pinto bean supper

The Mooresville Chapter Las Amigas Inc. will be sponsoring its annual pinto bean supper fundraiser March 17 from 4-8 p.m. at the Heritage House, 494 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville. Cost is $5 per plate, which will include pinto beans, fat back, slaw, cornbread and cake. For tickets, call 704-534-1054.

Improv show

The Advanced Acting Academy Class at Lake Norman High School will be putting on an improv show March 16 at the school auditorium, 186 Doolie Road, Mooresville. Tickets can be purchased for $2 at the door. The show begins at 7 p.m. with the doors opening at 6:45 p.m.

This production is completely student-run, and the shows occur every month throughout the school year. All proceeds go to the school’s performing arts department.

Volunteers needed

Project Linus of Iredell County needs volunteers to make warm, cuddly no-sew fleece blankets for vulnerable children in our community. The fleece will be provided free of charge due to a generous donation. If you or your community/church group would like to make blankets, please contact Sherry Klepfer at sherry@the-klepfers.com or visit www.ProjectLinusIredellNC.org.

Barbecue set

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, will be sponsoring its spring pork barbecue. This drive-thru only event will be held March 18 beginning at 11 a.m. until. Cost is $12 per plate and includes barbecue, coleslaw, yams, bread and cake. Barbecue sandwiches will be available for $5 each.

Easter events

I have received a couple listings from area churches of Easter events that will be taking place. If you want to include special services and events in the list I am compiling, send the name of the church, address, services or other events, dates and times to me at kkistler@mooresvilletribune.com.

Concert scheduled

Mooresville Performing Arts & Events will be presenting a special evening of music, Ruben Sings Luther, at the Mooresville Performing Arts Center, 160 S. Magnolia St., on March 18 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are available online by visiting www.ourtownstage.com or by calling the ticket office at 704-799-4220.

Music at St. Alban’s

And don’t forget that The Helios Trio will be presenting the March concert for Music at St. Alban’s on March 19 at 3 p.m. at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 301 Caldwell Lane, Davidson. It will be preceded by a youth concert at 2:20 p.m. For details, visit M@SA’s website at www.musicatstalbansdavidson.org.

Celebrate

While working on the school menus for the Iredell-Statesville schools, I noticed on their calendar that this week, March 13-17, is Celebrate School Breakfast Week.

So let’s celebrate breakfast and all of those who prepare breakfast — and every meal — at all the schools. Thanks for your hard work every day getting those meals ready for everyone.

Cornhole social

The South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Main St., Mooresville, will be hosting a cornhole social March 29 from 3-5 p.m. Sponsored by Hearts 4 Home, this event will feature an exciting afternoon of cornhole, refreshments and fellowship.

Cornhole, also known as a beanbag toss, is a fun game that can be played indoors or outdoors. Join a team to compete or come just to socialize and cheer on your friends. Everyone is welcome! RSVP by March 21 by calling the center at 704-662-3337.