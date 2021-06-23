Eye of the Tribune

Field of Flags
The annual Field of Flags will be held July 1-5 at the Lowe’s YMCA, 170 Joe Knox Ave., Mooresville, with flags available for purchase on-site beginning July 1 at noon through July 3 at 5 p.m. or anytime on the club’s website by visiting https://mooresvillelknexchange.org. Flags may be purchased for $35 each, in honor or in memory of a service member or first responder.
The Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman has joined with Lowe’s YMCA to honor our veterans and is offering this special opportunity to celebrate. The presenting sponsor of the 2021 Field of Flags is, once again, BestCo.
Volunteers needed
Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont will be back for the fall 2021 season in schools, local parks and greenways. In-person teams will be available for third through eighth grades. Financial assistance and payment plans are available via the online registration process. Registration will open online on 8/1/21: https://www.raceplanner.com/register/index/GOTR-GP-F21-Registration.
The list of teams for fall 2021 is always being updated on the website and can be viewed at Our Locations/GOTR Greater Piedmont.
Interested in coaching? Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont is in need and are looking for volunteer coaches who have a passion for serving as a positive role model for young girls in our community. Coaches do not need to be runners. For more information or questions, contact Lindsay Peiffer at lindsay.peiffer@girlsontherun.org.
VBS planned
Vacation Bible school will be held at Southside Baptist Church, 525 S. Broad St., Mooresville, on July 23-25. Children 3-years-old to those who have just completed sixth grade will meet July 23 and 24 at 6 p.m. to experience “Concrete and Cranes.” On July 25, children and parents will meet from 9 a.m. to noon. The children will have a class time with a joint service followed by a meal for everyone. Details are available on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sbcmooresville.
Enjoy the arts
There are a couple art exhibits currently on display at Mooresville Arts, 103 W. Center Ave., Mooresville, and all are invited to visit them through July 29. The first is entitled Glass in Bloom and is a duo exhibition featuring the works of Brenda Pokorny and Elijah Kell. The second is the 17th annual judged photography show and competition, and the Mooresville Arts website encourages visitors to come and place your vote for the People’s Choice award on this exhibit.
Summer fun
Are you looking for some fun activities now that school is out for the summer? The Mooresville Public Library is offering a variety of fun events for all ages. Visit the library website and check out the events calendar for its list of activities you might want to sign up for. Some of these events include the library’s summer reading program, meeting up with others to play chess, life-size games, escape room, a children’s story time and more.
Share your news, recipes or tidbits with the Eye of the Tribune. Email to kkistler@mooresvilletribune.com.