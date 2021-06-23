VBS planned

Vacation Bible school will be held at Southside Baptist Church, 525 S. Broad St., Mooresville, on July 23-25. Children 3-years-old to those who have just completed sixth grade will meet July 23 and 24 at 6 p.m. to experience “Concrete and Cranes.” On July 25, children and parents will meet from 9 a.m. to noon. The children will have a class time with a joint service followed by a meal for everyone. Details are available on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sbcmooresville.

Enjoy the arts

There are a couple art exhibits currently on display at Mooresville Arts, 103 W. Center Ave., Mooresville, and all are invited to visit them through July 29. The first is entitled Glass in Bloom and is a duo exhibition featuring the works of Brenda Pokorny and Elijah Kell. The second is the 17th annual judged photography show and competition, and the Mooresville Arts website encourages visitors to come and place your vote for the People’s Choice award on this exhibit.

Summer fun

Are you looking for some fun activities now that school is out for the summer? The Mooresville Public Library is offering a variety of fun events for all ages. Visit the library website and check out the events calendar for its list of activities you might want to sign up for. Some of these events include the library’s summer reading program, meeting up with others to play chess, life-size games, escape room, a children’s story time and more.

Share your news, recipes or tidbits with the Eye of the Tribune. Email to kkistler@mooresvilletribune.com.