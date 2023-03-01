Chicken and dumpling

Park Avenue UMC, 648 W. Park Ave., Mooresville, will be hosting its homemade chicken and dumplings dinner fundraiser. This drive-thru only event will be March 3 from 4-7 p.m. In addition to the chicken and dumplings, there will be green beans, sweet potatoes, slaw/applesauce, roll and homemade pound cake of various flavors and brownies. Cost is $10 for adult and $5 for child or small plates. Extra desserts are $3 each.

Reception

An awards reception for Mooresville Arts’ 19th annual youth art show competition will be March 10 from 6-8 p.m. at Mooresville Arts, 103 W. Center Ave. The artwork will be on display until March 23. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tribute concert planned

A special concert is coming to Mooresville featuring Stephen Freeman as Elvis with the Echoes of A Legend Show Band presented by “The King sponsor” Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, Heritage House and Pet Pilgrimage. The concert will be held April 16 at the Charles Mack Citizen Center with doors opening at 3 p.m. and the show beginning at 4 p.m.

The special event is a tribute concert in memory of Dandy Don Parker, who passed away in 2022, with all proceeds going to benefit Felicity Manor, a 501c3 nonprofit which supports widows and widowers in Mooresville. Tickets are on sale at Felicity Manor’s website, with VIP tickets also available which includes a meet and greet with the artist before the show and exclusive front row seating. Visit www.felicitymanor.com for tickets.

Senior socials

The South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., has multiple fun social times to enjoy during the month. On March 23 from 5:30-7 p.m., Gentiva will sponsor a Music Bingo event. It was noted on the SISC calendar that favorite songs from the 1950s and ‘60s will replace the numbers on the card and as the host plays the music and if the song is listed on your card, you mark it off. You must RSVP by March 15 to 704-662-3337. And then March 29 from 3-5 p.m., sponsored by Hearts 4 Home, there will be a fun afternoon of cornhole and fellowship. RSVP for this gathering by March 21 to the same number.

Senior Games

The Iredell County Senior Games will be starting in mid-April with two divisions — the sports aspect and the Silver Arts. The sports part of the games includes long jump, bocce, cornhole, billiards, discus throw, football throw, horseshoes, shot put, shuffleboard, softball throw and golf.

The Silver Arts portion is photography, woodworking, handmade crafts such as throws, jewelry, etc. There are also literary projects, such as short story, life experience, poetry, essay, etc. For more information about Senior Games and Silver Arts, you are invited to join for the Senior Games Social on March 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Statesville Parks and Recreation, 1875 Simonton Road, or contact Daniel Lewis, Statesville Recreation and Parks at 704-787-3429, or Jennifer Barraclough, Iredell Council on Aging at 704-873-5171. Applications can be picked up and returned to Statesville Recreation and Parks, South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville, or Iredell Senior Center, 344 E. Front St., Statesville. Deadline is April 18.