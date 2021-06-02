Eye of the Tribune

Remembering
Monday was Memorial Day, and while we should do so every day, it is on this day in particular that we remember and honor those who gave their lives in service to their country. While the day has passed, let’s still take time to remember.
Cone with a Cop
On June 12 from noon to 1:30 p.m., the Mooresville Police Department will be having a Cone with a Cop event at Bruster’s Ice Cream, 252 Williamson Road, Mooresville. The first 100 people will get a free single scoop ice cream in their favorite flavor. There will also be an event tent on-site and giveaways along with officers who will be on the scene to chat with the community. All are invited and encouraged to attend the event.
Blood drive
Broad Street UMC, 355 S. Broad St., Mooresville, will host a blood drive June 7 from 3:30-7:30 p.m.
Senior prom
Hey, don’t forget about the senior prom, “Fab at Sixty,” which will be held June 19 from 7-11 p.m. at Hilton Garden Inn, 159 Gateway Blvd., Mooresville. Be sure and save this date for some fun, food and fellowship. Cost for the event is $30 for single and $50 per couple.
For additional information about the prom, contact Gloria Leach, glorialeach085@gmail.com. Payment via Cashapp, $GloriaFlat
Yard sale
Prospect Presbyterian Church, 9425 West N.C. 152, Mooresville, will be having a church yard sale to help with local missions. The sale is planned for June 4-5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church. Along with the yard sale items available for purchase, they will also be having a bake sale, hamburgers and hot dogs.
Prayer service
The St. Therese Peace and Justice Ministry invites the community to a Gun Violence Victims Prayer Service on June 7 at 7 p.m. in the St. Ignatius Day Chapel at St. Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville. During the service, there will be a time of prayer for the victims as well as a time to suggest ways to reduce violence.
Concert planned
On June 6 at 3 p.m., Music at St. Alban’s will be presenting via Zoom a Young Performer’s concert featuring 13-year-old jazz violinist Conor McMillen, accompanied by his father, Blair McMillen, concert pianist.
It was noted that the son and father duo will likely be performing a movement from Beethoven’s “Spring Sonata,” one from a tango by Piazzolla and several jazz standards. Viewers may “attend” the concert and a performer Q&A afterward via Zoom. For links to this special event, watch M@SA’s website at https://www.musicatstalbansdavidson.org.
VBS
Remember, if you would like to add your church’s Vacation Bible School to the list that I’m compiling, please share the following information with me to either news@mooresvilletribune.com or kkistler@mooresvilletribune.com — the church’s name, address, date of the VBS, the theme, any age requirements and if participants need to pre-register and if so, how should people do so.
Share your news, recipes or tidbits with the Eye of the Tribune. Email to kkistler@mooresvilletribune.com.