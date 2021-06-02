Eye of the Tribune

Remembering

Monday was Memorial Day, and while we should do so every day, it is on this day in particular that we remember and honor those who gave their lives in service to their country. While the day has passed, let’s still take time to remember.

Cone with a Cop

On June 12 from noon to 1:30 p.m., the Mooresville Police Department will be having a Cone with a Cop event at Bruster’s Ice Cream, 252 Williamson Road, Mooresville. The first 100 people will get a free single scoop ice cream in their favorite flavor. There will also be an event tent on-site and giveaways along with officers who will be on the scene to chat with the community. All are invited and encouraged to attend the event.

Blood drive

Broad Street UMC, 355 S. Broad St., Mooresville, will host a blood drive June 7 from 3:30-7:30 p.m.

Senior prom

Hey, don’t forget about the senior prom, “Fab at Sixty,” which will be held June 19 from 7-11 p.m. at Hilton Garden Inn, 159 Gateway Blvd., Mooresville. Be sure and save this date for some fun, food and fellowship. Cost for the event is $30 for single and $50 per couple.