Eye of the Tribune

Church events

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, will be hosting multiple events, including its Net Church Service Monday at 6 p.m. for their friends with special abilities. Come on out and join them. All are welcome to attend. They also will have a Bible study each Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. led by Pastor Trapp followed by lunch. And they will be sponsoring a blood drive Dec. 19. Visit their website for more details about the church and its activities.

Light Up a Life

Carolina Caring invites the community to an evening of celebration during its third annual Light Up a Life event Dec. 20 from 6-8:30 p.m. at the organization’s Newton campus at 3975 Robinson Road. Participants can purchase luminaries in honor or memory of anyone and are then invited to visit Carolina Caring’s Newton campus to share memories while driving through the campus.

Proceeds from this special event will help Carolina Caring to provide holistic, compassionate hospice and palliative care to those who cannot afford it. Luminaries are $10 each. For information, visit CarolinaCaring.org/lights, email abogen@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 2328.

Giving Tree

During December, Mooresville Public Library locations are collecting new hats, scarves and gloves for the Christian Mission and canned food for FeedNC. Donations can be hung on one of their giving trees, or the canned food can be placed in a box and put under the tree. Youth Services at the Main Library at 304 S. Main St. will have a diaper tree to collect diapers and wipes for the Iredell Partnership for Young Children pamper pantry. The West branch library is at 614 Brawley School Road.

Giving Machine

After visits to New York’s Rockefeller Plaza and London’s Hyde Park in seasons past, the world-famous “Light the World Giving Machine” is coming to Charlotte this holiday season.

These bright red vending machines work in reverse by giving people an opportunity to buy much-needed items for local and global charities. People can insert their credit card into these special giving machines and donate a goat for a needy family in Africa or an acre of sweet potatoes for another family in Asia.

In Charlotte, people also will be able to use the “Light the World Mobile Giving Machine” to support two local charities — Carolina Refugee Resettlement Agency and Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays — and buy such items as a soft pillow and warm blanket for a newly arrived refugee or a week’s worth of groceries for a family in need.

The “Light the World Mobile Giving Machine” will be near the fountain in Charlotte’s Promenade on Providence shopping complex, one block north of Interstate 485 on Providence Road, through Dec. 17. For information, visit https://www.mobilegivingmachine.org

Joint pain seminar

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free on-demand online seminar Jan. 1, titled “Joint Pain Treatment Options.” Registration is required. Visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com for more information and to register attendance online. A link will be emailed to you for Google Meet.