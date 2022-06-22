Eye of the Tribune

M@SA concert

The last concert of the Music at St. Alban’s series is planned for June 26 at 3 p.m. featuring Robin Bullock, generally considered one of the preeminent acoustic masters of our time. The concert will be preceded at 2 p.m. by an interview with the artist under the aegis of DavidsonLearns and followed by a meet-the-artist reception.

The concert will be available via live streaming. For information about that option and the latest COVID-19 protocols, visit M@SA’s website at musicatstalbansdavidson.org.

Dance camps

In His Steps Dance, a local nonprofit ministry for girls going into its 15th year, is having a free one-day Christian dance camps for rising kindergarten through 12th-grade girls. Camps will offer a complete dance for every dance level, an outreach serving project, games, fellowship and devotions. Girls can attend as many of these camps as they want.

The camp is planned for June 23 at Trinity Baptist Church, 221 Ervin Road, Mooresville. For additional locations and information on how to register, visit ihsdance.com. For questions, contact In His Steps at info@ihsdance.com.

Blood drive

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a blood drive with the American Red Cross in its mobile unit June 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., outside the Medical Pavilion at Lake Norman, 131 Medical Park Road, Mooresville. Call 800-REDCROSS (800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org and enter “LNRMC” to schedule an appointment.

Concert scheduled

Award-winning bass soloist Keith Plott, formerly with The LeFevre Quartet and with Brian Free and Assurance, will be performing at Trinity Baptist Church’s next praise and testimony community concert June 26 at 6 p.m. Trinity Baptist Church is at 221 Ervin Road, Mooresville. Dr. Mark Harris is pastor of the local congregation.

Free hot dogs

Faith United Methodist Church, 430 Patterson Ave., will be providing free hot dogs Wednesday starting at 5 p.m. This will be outside under the outdoor shelter. Community members, especially children and those in need of a meal, are invited to join them.

Fish on Fridays

Mooresville Christian Outreach, 635 W. McLelland Ave., will be hosting Fish on Fridays selling croaker, perch and whiting. These meals are an ongoing event held each Friday and are open to the public from 11 a.m. until and will be available both dine in and carry out. To place an order, call 704-660-0065.

Diabetes seminar

Davis and Lake Norman Regional medical centers are partnering with Cabarrus Health Alliance in getting active to help prevent or delay type 2 Diabetes.

The Get Active to Prevent Type 2 Diabetes seminar is a part of “Journey to a Healthier Me,” a 16-week lifestyle change program designed for people who are at high risk for type 2 diabetes and want to lower their risk. The program introduces the concept of getting active and is designed for people with pre-diabetes. The free, online seminar is June 30 at 6 p.m. with registration required.

To register, visit davisregional.com/classes-events or lnrmc.com/classes-events. A separate link will be emailed to each participant on their class date.

Share your news, recipes or tidbits with the Eye of the Tribune. Email to kkistler@mooresvilletribune.com.

