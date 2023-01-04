Eye of the Tribune

Handbell auditions

Are you a seasoned handbell musician who is possibly interested in a different handbell experience? Bells of Lake Norman will hold open auditions for the spring 2023 performance season Jan. 10 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Contact them at bellsoflakenorman@gmail.com or through their Facebook and/or Instagram pages for more information.

AARP tax prep

Beginning Jan. 9, the South Iredell Senior Center will begin scheduling free tax appointments for seniors and low income individuals at the center, 202 N. Church St. For more information or to schedule an appointment with an AARP tax aide, call 704-662-3337 between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are available Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning in February.

Meet and greet

The North Mecklenburg Community Chorus is calling all voices. The chorus will be having a Meet, Greet & Sing on Jan. 16 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Huntersville United Methodist Church, 14005 Stumptown Road, Huntersville.

During this time, attendees can meet other singers and the director and learn what’s in store for their spring show. No audition is needed. All are welcome. To learn more about the group and its 2023 season, visit www.nmccsings.com or email info@nmccsings.org.

Polar Plunge

All are invited to come and take the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Lake Norman on Jan. 7 with registration beginning at noon and the plunge at 3 p.m. The event will be held in Mooresville at the Lake Norman Yacht Club, 297 Yacht Drive and will feature food trucks, a DJ, games from noon until 3 p.m.

Spaghetti supper

Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church, 659 Carpenter Ave., will have its spaghetti supper Jan. 27 from 5-7:30 p.m. The meal will be carryout and dine in. Cost is $10 per plate, which along with the spaghetti will include salad, bread and dessert. There will be a choice of different sauces available — meat, nonmeat and chicken Alfredo.

SISC crafts

The South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., will be offering several crafts during January. You must RSVP for both by calling 704-662-3337.

On Jan. 20 at 1 p.m., they will be making a snowflake winter wreath. Cost for this one is $3. RSVP by Jan. 18.

A Valentine craft with Sona from William’s Place will be offered Jan. 27 at 11 a.m. Sona will lead the group in making a fun Valentine craft using sculpting clay. RSVP for this event by Jan. 25.

Blood drive

Prospect Presbyterian Church, 9425 West N.C. 152, will host an American Red Cross blood drive, Jan. 12 from 2:30-7 p.m. Use RedCrossBlood.org and enter ProspectPresbyterianChurch to schedule online for a QUICK PASS or call the church office at 704-664-1514 to reserve a time.

You give blood, get a snack, a huge “thank-you” and the opportunity to make a difference and save 3 lives.

Bible study

Bible Study at Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, will resume Jan. 4 at 10:30 a.m. with lunch to follow.