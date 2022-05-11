Eye of the Tribune

Senior dance set

Enjoy dancing? Then the South Iredell Senior Center is holding an event for you. Dancing Through the Decades will be May 13 from 5:30-8 p.m. Admission is free, but they do ask that you bring a covered dish to share with everyone and you are encouraged to dress for your favorite decade!

Spiritual retreats

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 164 Fairview Road, will be hosting child and parent spiritual retreats May 15. There will be two age-group sessions held from noon to 2:30 p.m. Children and parents will learn separately and together. The “Kites” team, for ages 3 to 5, will study on the topic of make friends with Jesus and learn about caring. Lessons are taught through age-appropriate art, story, movement and prayer. The second age group, the “Reconciliation” team for ages 6 to 10, will learn how God’s mercy shows how to forgive through age-appropriate art, story and prayer. Register by calling 704-662-7050. There will be child care provided for siblings.

Volunteers needed

Project Linus of Iredell County needs volunteers to make warm, cuddly, no-sew fleece blankets for vulnerable children in our community. The fleece will be provided free of charge due to a recent grant from Sam’s Club in Mooresville. If you or your community or church group would like to make blankets, contact Sherry Klepfer at sherry@the-klepfers.com or visit www.ProjectLinusIredellNC.org.

Car show fundraiser

The Dancing Davis Shaking Off Cancer Foundation will hold its second annual car show fundraiser at Mooresville’s GoPro Motorplex, 130 Motorplex Drive. This event will be May 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a class for all vehicles, and registration will be held at the gate. In addition to the car show, there will be Willie’s BBQ, a bounce house and raffle items. All proceeds will go to the foundation.

Bike rally

Ministry on the Move is sponsoring its second annual bike rally from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 21 at Mooresville Middle School, 233 Kistler Farm Road. There will be food, fun and giveaways. Admission is free. For details, call Cheryl Sedgewick at 443-322-6760 or 704-412-8966.

Fish on Fridays

Mooresville Christian Outreach, 635 W. McLelland Ave., will be hosting Fish on Fridays, selling croaker, perch and whiting. These meals are an ongoing event held each Friday and are open to the public from 11 a.m. until and will be available both dine in and carry out. To place an order, call 704-660-0065.

Church yard sale

Berea Baptist Church, 1015 River Highway, will be hosting a yard sale May 21 from 6:30 a.m. to noon. No early birds. There will be tons of children’s books, furniture, household goods, and more. The proceeds will benefit the mission efforts of the Berea Men’s Ministry, which supports a variety of missions, such as building handicapped ramps, national disaster relief efforts, a medical and dental bus and many others.

Blood drive

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints across Charlotte, Western North Carolina and Northwestern South Carolina is hosting a blood drive with OneBlood May 12. In Mooresville, the drive will be at 148 Lazy Lane from 2-7 p.m. For additional locations, times and appointments, visit oneblood.org/save.

