Eye of the Tribune

Family reunion

The 67th Isenhour family reunion will be held Sept. 18 from 1-3 p.m. in the fellowship hall at First Wesleyan Church, 301 Bethpage Road, Kannapolis. Those attending the gathering are asked to please bring their favorite food or dessert dishes to share along with photos.

For information, email Alisa Gibson at adgibson18@aol.com.

Garden Club

The Mooresville Garden Club will be meeting Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. in the Mooresville Public Library, 304 S. Main St., at which time they will have a presentation on our sister city Hockenheim, Germany, and the tiered planter that the local club purchased and adds flowers to throughout the year.

The first 15 minutes of the meeting will be a time to meet and greet along with enjoying some light refreshments. Following the 30-minute presentation, the club will have the business portion of the meeting. The public is welcome to attend.

Heritage Day

Fair View Church, 1430 Mecklenburg Highway, is inviting the community to join its Heritage Day at 10 a.m. Sept. 11. The guest preacher will be the Rev. Jessica Terrell. Otho Davis, one of the church’s longer-serving members, will share his personal memories of the life of Fair View, and members with 50- and 75-plus years of service will be recognized, and those who died in the past year will be honored. The chancel choir will offer special music, and heritage photos and memorabilia will be on display.

Following the service, all are invited to stay for a picnic-style lunch at the church’s open-air Harrison Pavilion. Bring a chair. Box lunches, including a drink and dessert, will be provided, and the meal will be served at 11:30 a.m.

All are invited to attend this annual Heritage Day service in person or online. If you prefer to join virtually, the service is live streamed on the church’s web site at fairviewumc.org and on Facebook at facebook.com/fvumc.mtmourne.

Senior Citizen Month

From information that I received from the South Iredell Senior Center, it is noted that September is National Senior Citizen Month, and in addition to their usual calendar of events, it has going on each day, there are other special events taking place during the month.

Some of these special activities include a senior center month writing contest. You are encouraged to write a letter or record a video telling what your senior center means to you and turn it in by Sept. 23 with winners announced Sept. 30.

The center also is having special programing, including a balance and fall prevention Lunch & Learn on Sept. 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. You must RSVP by Sept. 6 to 704-662-3337.

And on Fall Prevention Day, Sept. 22, there will be a fall prevention and maintaining balance event. Join Alyssa Murphy or Phoenix Physical Therapy at 1 p.m. and learn how to prevent falls and maintain your balance. RSVP by Sept. 19 to the number listed above.

The South Iredell Senior Center is at 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. Check its website at www.iredellcoa.org/sisc to see a full calendar of events for the month.