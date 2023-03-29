Annual SpringFest

Mooresville Arts is hosting its 45th annual SpringFest judged show and competition. The show will continue through May 18 with a reception and awards presentation scheduled for April 14 from 6-8 p.m. at the gallery, 103 W. Center Ave. in downtown Mooresville.

Dinner served

Senior citizens of the community are invited to dinner at Faith United Methodist Church, 430 Patterson Ave., Mooresville, on April 6 at 4 p.m.

Pins for Parenting

The Evening Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman will be sponsoring its fifth annual FUNraising event, Pins for Parenting, with proceeds going to support local youth projects and Pharos Parenting.

It will be held April 23 from 2-5 p.m. at Victory Lanes, 125 Morlake Drive, Mooresville. Cost is $240 per team, with up to six people on a team, and includes casino bowling, shoes, door prizes and lots of fun.

The event is limited to 30 teams on a first-come, first served basis.

Advance registration is required. Visit https://www.victorylanes.com/pins-for-parenting and sign up, either as a full team or as an individual and couple and you can be placed on a team. For additional information, contact event coordinator Cyndi Richards at eveningexchangeclub@gmail.com.

Garden club

The Mooresville Garden Club will hold its next meeting April 5 at 10 a.m. in the Mooresville Public Library main branch. Guest speaker will be Melinda Roberts, horticulture agent from the Iredell Cooperative Extension, speaking on the topic of Creating a Pollinator Habitat. For those needing additional information about the club or meeting, call Barb Besecker at 281-728-6472.

Easter musicals

The music and drama ministries of First Baptist Church Mooresville, 150 S. Church St., will present the Easter musical “Two Crowns” on March 31-April 2. March 31 and April 2 performances will be at 7 p.m., with the April 1 presentation at 3 p.m.

This 50-voice choir will be accompanied by orchestra and piano. The public is invited to attend. For more information, visit www.fbcmooresville.com or call 704-664-2324.

Trinity Baptist Church, 221 Ervin Road, Mooresville, will host a Palm Sunday weekend musical presented by the choir. The musical “God So Loved” will be held April 1-2 at 6 p.m. each evening, and all are invited to attend.

Book talk

The Mooresville Public Library will host a Mooresville Centennial Book Talk with andy Poore, local history and archives librarian. The event will be April 1 from 2-3 p.m. in the Selma Burke Room at the Main Street branch, 304 S. Main St.

Free concert

Don’t forget that Mooresville Arts & Events and the Lake Norman Philharmonic will be presenting a special musical event, “A Sesquicentennial Symphony,” on April 1 at the Mooresville Performing Arts Center, 160 S. Magnolia St.

This concert is free for all attendees and is a celebration of Mooresville’s 150th anniversary. Doors will open at 5 p.m. for seating, on a first come basis, and the concert will begin at 6 p.m. Free parking is plentiful on-site and the Mooresville Performing Arts Center is fully accessible. For more information, visit www.ourtownstage.com.