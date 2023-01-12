Eye of the Tribune

Spaghetti supper

Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church, 659 Carpenter Ave., will have its spaghetti supper Jan. 27 from 5-7:30 p.m. The meal will be carry out and dine in. Cost is $10 per plate, which, along with spaghetti, includes salad, bread and dessert. There will be a choice of different kinds of sauces available, meat, nonmeat and chicken Alfredo.

Night to Shine

Mooresville’s Rocky Mount Church will serve as a host of Night to Shine 2023, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. Night to Shine, which is an unforgettable prom experience, centered on God’s love, celebrating people with special needs, will be held in-person Feb. 10. Every guest of Night to Shine enters this complimentary event on a red carpet complete with a warm welcome from a friendly crowd and paparazzi. Once inside, guests receive the royal treatment, including hair and makeup stations, shoe shining areas, limousine rides, corsages and boutonnieres, a catered dinner, karaoke, prom favors, a dance floor … all leading up to the moment when each guest is crowned king or queen of the prom.

To join this event, guests and their caregivers must be registered. The Rocky Mount Church Night to Shine registration page can be found at: https://rockymount.nighttoshine.com/

Donations of any amount will be gratefully accepted. See the registration page and find the link to ‘donate’.

Fun gift ideas

Are you in the market for a gift for someone? Whatever the occasion, here’s a couple ideas you might want to check out. These were shared in a recent release from Grandfather Mountain.

Adopt an animal

Looking for a gift that’s warm and fuzzy? While Grandfather Mountain’s resident animals are not for sale, the Adopt-an-Animal Program is the next best thing. The program allows participants to symbolically adopt any of Grandfather Mountain’s furry or feathered residents, including black bears, river otters, cougars, bald eagles, elk and more.

By adopting an animal, individually or on behalf of a friend, family member or loved one, the recipient will get a special gift package. Gifts vary, depending on the donation level, and can include photographs, plush toys, plaster footprint castings, day passes and more.

Visit www.grandfather.com/adopt to learn more.

Behind-the-scenes tours

Treat your favorite animal lover to an up-close-and-personal experience with Grandfather’s resident animals. Hosted by Grandfather’s knowledgeable and experienced keepers, behind-the-scenes tours show guests where the park’s resident animals sleep overnight, while sharing the ins and outs of what it takes to care for the animals year-round. Behind-the-scenes tours are offered April through October, but can be booked in advance. To give a behind-the-scenes tour as a gift, call the Wilson Center Gift Shop at 828-733-1059 and purchase over the phone. The gift recipient will be responsible for contacting the habitat staff and scheduling their tour. Note, a gift of a tour or experience does not include park admission. That would need to be purchased separately or covered by a bridge club membership. Visit www.grandfather.com/experiences/animal-habitats-vip-tours for additional information.