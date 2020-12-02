Eye of the Tribune

No-sew blankets

Seniors, would you like to help make no-sew blankets from your home for a good cause?

The South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville, has all the materials and written instructions to be picked up either Dec. 4 or 11 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The completed blankets can then be dropped off at the center, and they will be shared with children and seniors in Iredell County.

According to a release from the center, “there are no special sewing skills required except to be able to use scissors, tie a knot and care about others.”

Santa visit

Santa and Mrs. Claus are making an early visit to Mooresville. They will be stopping at Silly Chicken Lodge where you can pay them a free visit; however, you do need to sign up for an appointment by going to https://www.sillychickenslodge.com/SantaEvent2020. And they are asking for each child to bring a rolled blanket as a donation to The Little Smiles Foundation.

Pastry sale

The time is approaching fast to get your authentic Greek pastries.