Eye of the Tribune

No-sew blankets
Seniors, would you like to help make no-sew blankets from your home for a good cause?
The South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville, has all the materials and written instructions to be picked up either Dec. 4 or 11 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The completed blankets can then be dropped off at the center, and they will be shared with children and seniors in Iredell County.
According to a release from the center, “there are no special sewing skills required except to be able to use scissors, tie a knot and care about others.”
Santa visit
Santa and Mrs. Claus are making an early visit to Mooresville. They will be stopping at Silly Chicken Lodge where you can pay them a free visit; however, you do need to sign up for an appointment by going to https://www.sillychickenslodge.com/SantaEvent2020. And they are asking for each child to bring a rolled blanket as a donation to The Little Smiles Foundation.
Pastry sale
The time is approaching fast to get your authentic Greek pastries.
St. Luke Greek Orthodox Church is having its annual Greek pastry sale fundraiser. Presented by Ladies of Philoptochos Society, options include baklava, kourabiedes, finikia, paximadia, koulourakia and toffee, plus gift boxes with an assortment of pastries.
Proceeds will help local outreach ministries. Orders must be placed online by Dec. 7 at GreekPastries.org or by downloading the order form and submitting via mail. Prepaid orders will receive priority and must be picked up Dec. 12 from 3-6 p.m. or Dec. 13 from noon to 3 p.m. at the church, 134 Talbert Pointe Drive, Suite A, Mooresville. Orders will not be shipped.
Support group
Carolina Caring will be offering a free support group entitled “Surviving the Holidays” on Dec. 8 from 3-4:30 p.m. via Zoom. The group will help prepare for emotions that may surface during the holidays and offer practical tips to help move forward through grief. The group is free, but registration is required. Contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201, to register.
Correction
Thanks go out to a reader who noticed that I changed history just a little over 300 years.
I had mentioned that the first Thanksgiving between the Pilgrims and Indians was held in 1961. That date should have read 1621 was the first such gathering.
And speaking of Thanksgiving, I sure hope you all had a great one with family and friends.
