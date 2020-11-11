Eye of the Tribune

Wreaths Across America
To remember, honor and teach is, according to their website, the mission of Wreaths Across America. A special ceremony placing Christmas wreaths on the graves of veterans at the Willow Valley Cemetery will be held Dec. 19 at noon. Help is needed to make sure that each grave has a wreath by sponsoring one or more. Visit the Wreaths Across America website and click on the Willow Valley Cemetery location.
Volunteers are also needed for this third annual ceremony. Clint Ingram, owner of Ingram Funeral Home, and Marie Higgins, owner of Curves, in Mooresville are coordinators for this local ceremony.
Drive-thru for seniors
In lieu of the annual Thanksgiving dinner for senior citizens in the community, the Mooresville Chapter of Las Amigas will be sponsoring a Senior Citizen Appreciation Drive-Thru from 3-4 p.m. Nov. 22 at the Charles Mack Citizen Center.
All seniors, ages 62 and older, are invited to attend and must register for the event by Nov. 18 by calling 704-534-1054 or emailing blspaulding@msn.com.
Those attending the drive-thru are asked to enter at the lower entrance of the center off Church Street. Las Amigas Chapter members will meet the seniors at their cars with gifts of love and appreciation.
Pastry sale
St. Luke Greek Orthodox Church is having its annual Greek pastry sale fundraiser. Presented by Ladies of Philoptochos (Friends of the Poor) Society, the sale is offering authentic Greek cookies and treats in time for the holiday season. Pastry options include baklava, kourabiedes, finikia, paximadia, koulourakia and toffee, plus gift boxes with an assortment of pastries.
The pastry sale will run through Dec. 13 with proceeds helping local outreach ministries. Orders must be placed by Dec. 7 online at GreekPastries.org or by downloading the order form and submitting via mail. Prepaid orders will receive priority and must be picked up Dec. 12 from 3-6 p.m. or Dec. 13 from noon to 3 p.m. at the church, 134-A Talbert Pointe Drive, Mooresville. Orders will not be shipped.
Little Way fundraiser
Little Way Preschool at St. Therese Catholic Church is hosting a fundraiser selling Butter Braids to raise money for classroom and COVID supplies. Orders can be placed through Nov. 18 by calling the preschool at 980-444-2305, ordering directly from a Little Way Preschool student or ordering online by visiting https://sainttherese.net/little-way-preschool-fundraiser for details.
Any orders placed online can be picked up Dec. 8 between 5-7 p.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville in front of the Parish Life Center under the portico. Orders placed with a student or parent will be picked up and distributed by the parent.
