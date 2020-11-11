Eye of the Tribune

St. Luke Greek Orthodox Church is having its annual Greek pastry sale fundraiser. Presented by Ladies of Philoptochos (Friends of the Poor) Society, the sale is offering authentic Greek cookies and treats in time for the holiday season. Pastry options include baklava, kourabiedes, finikia, paximadia, koulourakia and toffee, plus gift boxes with an assortment of pastries.

The pastry sale will run through Dec. 13 with proceeds helping local outreach ministries. Orders must be placed by Dec. 7 online at GreekPastries.org or by downloading the order form and submitting via mail. Prepaid orders will receive priority and must be picked up Dec. 12 from 3-6 p.m. or Dec. 13 from noon to 3 p.m. at the church, 134-A Talbert Pointe Drive, Mooresville. Orders will not be shipped.

Little Way fundraiser

Little Way Preschool at St. Therese Catholic Church is hosting a fundraiser selling Butter Braids to raise money for classroom and COVID supplies. Orders can be placed through Nov. 18 by calling the preschool at 980-444-2305, ordering directly from a Little Way Preschool student or ordering online by visiting https://sainttherese.net/little-way-preschool-fundraiser for details.

Any orders placed online can be picked up Dec. 8 between 5-7 p.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville in front of the Parish Life Center under the portico. Orders placed with a student or parent will be picked up and distributed by the parent.

