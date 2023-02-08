Healthy snacks

The South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St. in downtown Mooresville, will be hosting a Heart Healthy Snacks event Feb. 20 at 1 p.m. Sponsored by TerraBella Lake Norman, Executive Chef Mark Rodgers Allen will demonstrate some healthy and tasty snack options to keep you satisfied between meals while promoting heart health. RSVP by Feb. 15 to 704-662-3337.

Barbecue planned

Williamson’s Chapel UMC is holding its annual barbecue Feb. 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be eat in or takeout at a cost of $12 per plate or $5 per sandwich, with proceeds going to area missions. A bluegrass band from the veterans at Richard’s Coffee Shop will be performing during the event.

Book swap

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, will be having a book swap Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Chocolate Stroll

The Evening Exchange Club of Greater Mooresville Lake Norman and many local downtown Statesville business owners will be participating in the 2023 Chocolate Stoll, which is scheduled for Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Participants are to come to the Clock Tower to purchase their $10 card, visit each of the participating businesses to receive a free piece of candy and have your card stamped. While there, you are encouraged to browse a bit to see the exciting items offered for sale in each business. After you have collected all the stamps, come back to the Clock Tower to be entered into a drawing to win $100 in Downtown Statesville Bucks.

Cookies available

Don’t forget Girl Scout cookies are available for purchase, and scouts are selling them at multiple booths around town. For a location near you, check out https://www.girlscouts.org/en/cookies.html and then go to cookies and enter your zip code for a complete listing.

In addition to those sold at these sites, they have a new flavor, Raspberry Rally, available online only.

Auxiliary scholarships

The Volunteer Auxiliary of Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is taking applications for $1,500 need-based/academic scholarships to be awarded to graduating high school seniors in a medically-related service area. Students pursuing a degree or certification program in the medical field are encouraged to apply. Scholarships will be given based on financial need and academic performance.

Applications are available via local high school guidance counselors, picked up from the hospital’s Visitor’s Entrance desk, by email request to mlsgrandma@aol.com or downloaded from the hospital’s website, LNRMC.com, under “About” and by clicking on Volunteer Opportunities (2023 Auxiliary Scholarships).

Candidates must complete an application form and provide documentation of acceptance into an accredited healthcare education program. Application deadline is April 23, and recipients will be announced by May 5.

Valentine’s Day dance

The South Iredell Senior Center will have a pizza party and dance Feb. 10 at 5:30 p.m. There is no fee, but they ask you bring a dessert to share.

Don’t forget

Hey, do you have your candy, cards, flowers? Don’t forget, next Tuesday, Feb. 14 is Valentine’s Day, a great time to remember those that you love.