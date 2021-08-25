Eye of the Tribune

Yard sale for center

An indoor yard sale has been scheduled for Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. All proceeds from the sale will help to fund programs at the center. There will be lots of seasonal items, housewares, craft supplies and more. Items will not be priced. It will be by donations only, and payment is by cash or check only.

Sharing with others

In the July 25 edition of the Mooresville Tribune, it was reported that Gerri Ceraolo and Kimberly Henderson, co-owners of and Realtors at The Firm Real Estate, 182 N. Main St., Mooresville, was giving away free baby products.

Ceraolo noted recently that last Friday was their last pickup day for these items and since then, 5,000 baby products had been collected by various groups to be distributed to those who needed them. Some of these groups included a group for unwed mothers, FeedNC, the Iredell Partnership for Young Children and more.