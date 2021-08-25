Eye of the Tribune

Yard sale for center
An indoor yard sale has been scheduled for Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. All proceeds from the sale will help to fund programs at the center. There will be lots of seasonal items, housewares, craft supplies and more. Items will not be priced. It will be by donations only, and payment is by cash or check only.
Sharing with others
In the July 25 edition of the Mooresville Tribune, it was reported that Gerri Ceraolo and Kimberly Henderson, co-owners of and Realtors at The Firm Real Estate, 182 N. Main St., Mooresville, was giving away free baby products.
Ceraolo noted recently that last Friday was their last pickup day for these items and since then, 5,000 baby products had been collected by various groups to be distributed to those who needed them. Some of these groups included a group for unwed mothers, FeedNC, the Iredell Partnership for Young Children and more.
The Firm Real Estate usually collects new coats for children; however, because of COVID-19, they were unable to do so last year. Therefore, Henderson said in the previous article that they “wanted to help the babies this year.” Ceraolo noted how really wonderful it was to be able to share all these items.
Blood drive
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center will be hosting a blood drive with the American Red Cross in their mobile unit today, Aug. 25, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., outside the Medical Pavilion at Lake Norman, 131 Medical Park Road, Mooresville.
The American Red Cross is always in need of blood, and the community is encouraged to participate. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “LNRMC.”
Lego Club
While searching the Mooresville Public Library website, I discovered that on Sept. 7 from 4-5 p.m., a Lego Club will be meeting in the Youth Services Community Room of the library, 304 S. Main St., Mooresville. Registration begins Aug. 31 at 8 a.m.
The site noted that “children of all ages are invited to attend and enjoy building and play with Lego’s. The notice continues by telling that all children attending the program must be registered individually and there is a limit of one caretaker per child. Masks are encouraged.”
Visit the library’s website to learn more about the Lego’s Club and other events for teens and children.
Call for artists
Registration is open until Sept. 17 for artists to be a part of Uncorked and Artsy, which will be held in October in downtown Mooresville. Artists need to sign up at Mooresvillearts.org by that Friday to display and sell their original artwork and to demonstrate their artistic talent.
For additional information about the event, other upcoming art shows or classes that are being held at the gallery or to learn more about the gift shop in the gallery, visit its website at mooresvillearts.org.
