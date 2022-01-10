Eye of the Tribune

Christmas is not the only time for compiling a wish list. Here in this New Year, if you are looking for a way to help others in the community, perhaps you could grant a few of these needs for some area non-profits.
Christian Mission
Immediate needs include mayo, ketchup and mustard, salad dressings, cake and brownie mixes, canned icing, mac and cheese, boxed instant potatoes, stuffing, paper towels, canned fruit (no applesauce please).
Food, clothing and household items also helpe Christian Mission clients. Don’t leave donations after closing hours, and all donations must be clean, in date and in good working condition.
Donations can be dropped off Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 266 N. Broad Street.
FeedNC
Wish list items are quart and gallon baggies, quick grits, cereal, brown sugar, canned baked beans, coffee pods, Borax, Pine-Sol, plastic forks, 5-7 lbs. ham, canned yams, diapers, diaper cream, baby wipes, toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo, body soap, lunch box items, fruits and vegetables.
Pantry staples items include pasta, canned goods, spices, oatmeal, cereal, juices, salad dressings, condiments, pancake mix, rice, dry beans, etc.
Paper products needs are paper towels, plates, napkins, toilet paper, etc., and plastic utensils.
Donation hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 275 S. Broad Street.
Food for Days backpack ministry
Food for Days has a monthly needs calendar, and for January they are asking for chewy granola bars (no nuts).
Donations of food can be dropped off at the Mooresville Public Library, 302 S. Main Street, Statesville Fire Departments or the Food for Days office, 691 Brookwood Drive, which is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Monetary donations can also be given to the ministry. Check their website at https://foodfordays.org/
Other than food, many of the students need hygiene items, and you can help by making a kit. The Food for Days website shares how. It says to collect toothbrush holders, shampoo, toothpaste (medium or large), deodorant, washcloths and soap. Food for Days will provide the bags and toothbrushes, and they will distribute the kits.
HealthReach Community Clinic
Standing needs include: disinfectant wipes, spray disinfectants, paper towels, toilet paper, copy paper, bottled water, Kleenex, diabetic socks, and hygiene items for patients (soap, deodorant, dental supplies, shampoo, feminine hygiene products, etc.)
Other needs are pulse oximeters, electronic blood pressure cuffs, scales, and thermometers to help their patients monitor their own health at home.
And, the pharmacy can always use unopened and unexpired over-the-counter medications. The most frequent needs include allergy medications, probiotics, antacids, nasal sprays, acetaminophen, aspirin, ibuprofen, naproxen (Aleve), Voltaren gel, multi-vitamins, and cough and cold medicines designed for people with high blood pressure.
Donations may be brought to HealthReach’s curbside service during normal clinic hours (Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9-4 and Tues 9-7) to 400 E. Statesville Avenue #300. For more information about how to help, contact Dr. Sabrina Niggel at 704-663-1992, option 5.
