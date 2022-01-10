Eye of the Tribune

Paper products needs are paper towels, plates, napkins, toilet paper, etc., and plastic utensils.

Donation hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 275 S. Broad Street.

Food for Days backpack ministry

Food for Days has a monthly needs calendar, and for January they are asking for chewy granola bars (no nuts).

Donations of food can be dropped off at the Mooresville Public Library, 302 S. Main Street, Statesville Fire Departments or the Food for Days office, 691 Brookwood Drive, which is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Monetary donations can also be given to the ministry. Check their website at https://foodfordays.org/

Other than food, many of the students need hygiene items, and you can help by making a kit. The Food for Days website shares how. It says to collect toothbrush holders, shampoo, toothpaste (medium or large), deodorant, washcloths and soap. Food for Days will provide the bags and toothbrushes, and they will distribute the kits.

HealthReach Community Clinic