Ash Wednesday services

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, will be having an Ash Wednesday service Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. All are invited to attend.

Ash Wednesday will be observed at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 164 Fairview Road, on Feb. 22. Services of Holy Eucharist with the Imposition of Ashes will be held at 12:30 and 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome to join. These services mark the beginning of our observation of Lent.

Wedding show

The Hilton Garden Inn, I-77 Exit 33, Mooresville, will be hosting its annual Wedding Show & Women’s Expo on Feb. 19 from 1-5 p.m. The showcase is free and open to the public. Come take a “walk in the garden,” enjoy refreshments, music, networking, sip and shop. There will be more than 15 vendor booths, giveaways, and the boutiques will have items for sale. Take a chance on winning a trip, tickets to the Ruben Studdard concert, hotel stay and much more. For more information, call Renee Hall at 704-663-6468, ext. 609. Everyone is welcome!

Spaghetti supper

Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church, 659 Carpenter Ave., will have its spaghetti supper Feb. 24 from 5-7:30 p.m. The meal will be carryout and dine in. Cost is $10 per plate, which, along with the spaghetti, will include salad, bread and dessert. There will be a choice of different kinds of sauces available, meat, nonmeat and chicken Alfredo.

Chicken and dumpling

Park Avenue UMC, 648 W. Park Ave., will be hosting its homemade chicken and dumplings dinner fundraiser. This drive-thru only event will be March 3 from 4-7 p.m. In addition to the chicken and dumplings, there will be green beans, sweet potatoes, slaw/applesauce, roll and homemade pound cake of various flavors and brownies. Cost is $10 for adult and $5 for child or small plates. Extra desserts are $3 each.

Swap set

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, has scheduled book and puzzles swap Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to noon. Come visit and check it out.

Celebration planned

While searching the South Iredell Senior Center calendar, I saw the following item that will be taking place. It stated that there would be a Black History Month Celebration and Brunch on Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. The information calendar shared an invitation to “please join Rev. Curtis Johnson, president of the South Iredell NAACP branch and the mastermind behind the new documentary “Black Mooresville: The Untold Story,” for a presentation that recognizes both Mooresville’s Black history, as well as the many contributions of African Americans throughout U.S History.”

Those attending should RSVP by Feb. 20 by calling 704-662-3337. The center is at 202 N. Church St. in downtown Mooresville.

Barbecue planned

Don’t forget that Williamson’s Chapel UMC, 575 Brawley School Road, is holding its annual barbecue Feb. 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be eat in or takeout at a cost of $12 per plate or $5 per sandwich with proceeds going to area missions. A bluegrass band from the veterans at Richard’s Coffee Shop will be performing.