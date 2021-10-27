Eye of the Tribune

Monday service

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville is offering an evening service called The Net every Monday from 6-6:45 p.m. in the church fellowship hall for folks with disabilities. It is nondenominational and all are welcome to attend. Those who have questions or need additional information may email the church pastor at ingeromanchester@gmail.com.

Fundraiser

St. Therese Little Way Preschool is selling Butter Braid pastries to raise funds for new classroom manipulatives. Butter Braid frozen pastry dough comes in many delicious flavors. Orders can be placed through Nov. 2 by contacting St. Therese Little Way Preschool at 980-444-2305 or dauten@sainttherese.net.

For details to order online, visit https://sainttherese.net/little-way-preschool-fundraiser. Orders can be picked up Nov. 18 from 5-7 p.m. at St. Therese, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, under the portico of the Parish Life Center.

Car show

Prospect Presbyterian Church, 9425 W. N.C. 152, Mooresville, will be hosting a car show Oct. 30 from 1-4 p.m. The entry fee is canned food that will be donated to the Rowan County food drive.

GriefShare