Eye of the Tribune

Spaghetti supper
Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church, 659 Carpenter Ave., Mooresville, is having its spaghetti supper Oct. 29 from 5-7:30 p.m. Cost for this drive-thru only meal is $8 per plate. There will be a choice of different kinds of sauces — meat, nonmeat and chicken Alfredo — along with salad, bread and dessert.
Prayer day
Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church (USA), 336 N. Broad St., Mooresville, will be sponsoring a Community Prayer Day on Oct. 30 beginning at noon. All are invited to join at the Town Hall lawn, 413 N. Main St., Mooresville.
Pancake breakfast
The Rocky Mount Church will be hosting its free community breakfast Nov. 6. It will be served from 7:30-9:30 a.m. in the church fellowship hall, 1739 Perth Road, Mooresville. The meal will include pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, orange juice and coffee. The meal is offered every first Saturday of the month.
Chicken and dumplings
Park Avenue UMC, 648 W. Park Ave., Mooresville, will be having a homemade chicken and dumpling dinner Nov. 5 from 5-8 p.m. This will be a drive-thru only event. Adult plates will be $9, a small/child’s plate will be $5, and will include chicken and dumplings, green beans, sweet potatoes, slaw and/or applesauce, bread and homemade dessert. For details, call the church office at 704-663-3683.
Monday service
Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville is offering an evening service called The Net every Monday from 6-6:45 p.m. in the church fellowship hall for folks with disabilities. It is nondenominational and all are welcome to attend. Those who have questions or need additional information may email the church pastor at ingeromanchester@gmail.com.
Fundraiser
St. Therese Little Way Preschool is selling Butter Braid pastries to raise funds for new classroom manipulatives. Butter Braid frozen pastry dough comes in many delicious flavors. Orders can be placed through Nov. 2 by contacting St. Therese Little Way Preschool at 980-444-2305 or dauten@sainttherese.net.
For details to order online, visit https://sainttherese.net/little-way-preschool-fundraiser. Orders can be picked up Nov. 18 from 5-7 p.m. at St. Therese, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, under the portico of the Parish Life Center.
Car show
Prospect Presbyterian Church, 9425 W. N.C. 152, Mooresville, will be hosting a car show Oct. 30 from 1-4 p.m. The entry fee is canned food that will be donated to the Rowan County food drive.
GriefShare
Shearer Presbyterian Church, 648 Presbyterian Church, Mooresville, is offering a grief support group. GriefShare is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help rebuild the life of those needing help and encouragement after the death of a loved one. For details, call 704-236-7570 and register at shearerpca.org.
Bible study
First ARP Church, 123 E. Broad St., Statesville, is hosting a Bible study entitled “Christianity Explored Series” on Sundays through Nov. 4 from 4-6 p.m. Child care will be available, and light refreshments will be served. Those interested in attending are asked to call the church office and register at 704-872-6539 to ensure a copy of the book as well as for those who need child care.
Share your news, recipes or tidbits with the Eye of the Tribune. Email to kkistler@mooresvilletribune.com.