Celebration

The pastor and members of Faith United Methodist Church, 430 Patterson Ave., Mooresville, invite the community to join them for their church anniversary/Jubilee Celebration on March 25 and 26. Festivities on Saturday will begin at 1 p.m. with a Fun Day featuring food and games, and Sunday worship begins at 11 a.m.

Pancake Jamboree

First Baptist Church, 150 S. Church St., Mooresville, will be hosting an all-you-can-eat Pancake Jamboree March 24 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and March 25 from 7:30-10:30 a.m. Tickets are $5 with all proceeds going to help support their youth’s trip to Caswell.

Volunteers needed

Help end hunger in your community! FeedNC will slowly and quietly begin operations at its new home the week of March 27. As the new space is five times larger than the Broad Street location, there will be an even greater need for more volunteers! Volunteers could help with cooking or serving in Donoghue’s Open Door, the unique and free community dining concept, sorting through donated food from the area grocery stores, helping out in the Grassroots Grocery, serving FeedNC’s members in a variety of ways with their shopping experience.

Go to FeedNC’s website, www.feednc.org, and complete the appropriate volunteer form. Paul Mihelich, volunteer coordinator, will reach out to you to discuss all current volunteer opportunities and get you on the volunteer schedule.

Blood drive

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, will host a blood drive March 27 beginning at 3 p.m.

Making blankets

Project Linus of Iredell County needs volunteers to make warm, cuddly no-sew fleece blankets for vulnerable children in our community. The fleece will be provided free of charge due to a generous donation. If you or your community/church group would like to make blankets, please contact Sherry Klepfer at sherry@the-klepfers.com or visit www.ProjectLinusIredellNC.org.

Spaghetti supper





Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church, 659 Carpenter Ave., will have its spaghetti supper March 31 from 5-7:30 p.m. The meal will be carryout and dine in. Cost is $10 per plate, which, along with the spaghetti, will include salad, bread and dessert. There will be a choice of different kinds of sauces available, meat, nonmeat and chicken Alfredo.

Special music

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 164 Fairview Road, Mooresville, will be welcoming Queen City Vocals to its 10:30 a.m. service March 26. This ensemble of young vocalists will sing the prelude, offertory and postlude. All are invited to join for this special musical opportunity. For more information, call 704-663-5659.

Multiple myeloma fundraiser

The Lake Norman Area Multiple Myeloma Support Group is having a “FUN RAISER” for LLS sponsored by the Victory Lanes Entertainment Center, 125 Morlake Drive, Mooresville, on March 29 from 6:30-9 p.m. There will be a $20 cover charge/donation. The event will feature two comedians and a silent auction, and food and beverages will be available. All proceeds will go to LLS -Leukemia Lymphoma Society.