Eye of the Tribune

Car show fundraiser

The Dancing Davis Shaking Off Cancer Foundation will hold its second annual car show fundraiser at Mooresville’s GoPro Motorplex, 130 Motorplex Drive. This special event will be May 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a class for all vehicles, and registration will be held at the gate. In addition to the car show, there will be Willie’s BBQ, a bounce house and raffle items. All proceeds will go to the foundation.

Volunteers needed

Fuzion Teen Center, 691 Brookwood Drive, has a need for volunteers to help in multiple areas at the center. These included food servers, activity leader, class instructor, marketing and design, facility monitor, volunteer coordinator, front desk fundraising and photographers.

Those interested in helping in one of the above areas or a position not listed or if one has a special talent to share, then complete an application for and background check, attend orientation and training. Have questions or want to donate? Call the center at 980-435-5171.

Bike rally

Ministry on the Move will be sponsoring its second annual bike rally from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 21 at Mooresville Middle School, 233 Kistler Farm Road. There will be food, fun and giveaways. Admission is free. For more information, call Cheryl Sedgewick at 443-322-6760 or 704-412-8966.

Church yard sale

Berea Baptist Church, 1015 River Highway, will be hosting a yard sale May 21 from 6:30 a.m. to noon. No early birds! There will be tons of children’s books, furniture, household goods, and more. The proceeds will benefit the mission efforts of the Berea Men’s Ministry, which supports a variety of missions such as building handicapped ramps, national disaster relief efforts, a medical/dental bus and many others.

Blood drive

Twenty locations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints across Charlotte, Western North Carolina and Northwestern South Carolina will be hosting a blood drive with OneBlood on May 12. The theme for the blood drive is “Give as He Gave.”

Donors will receive a free wellness checkup and thank you gifts from OneBlood including a limited edition “Give as He Gave” T-shirt and a $20 e-gift card.

The blood drive planned at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Mooresville, 148 Lazy Lane, will be from 2-7 p.m. For additional locations, times, and appointments, visit oneblood.org/save.

Remember

Don’t forget that Sunday is Mother’s Day and while we should thank moms everyday for what they do for us and tell them that they are loved, be sure to do something even more special for them on this day. And for those whose moms are not with them anymore, what a great day to share memories and remember.

Say thank you

A new month is here and so that prompted me to visit www.holidayinsights.com and see what’s coming up this month as far as holidays to celebrate. I discovered on the site that May 3 was National Teacher’s Day, so even though it is passed, be sure and thank a teacher for all they do. Coming up May 6 is National Nurses Day and that’s another person that we should be sure to thank as well.

