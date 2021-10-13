Eye of the Tribune

Barbecue planned

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, will be hosting a pork barbecue Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. until. This is a drive-thru only event. Cost is $10 per plate, $10 per pound with sauce, $4 for yams and $3 for coleslaw. All profits will be going to local missions.

Movie and bonfire

Centre Presbyterian Church, 129 Centre Church Road, Mooresville, will be hosting a movie and bonfire night Oct. 23 from 7-9 p.m. This family-friendly event is open to all. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and join around the fire pit for a night of family fun as they bake s’mores and watch the Disney movie, “Raya and the Last Dragon.”

Seasonal events

The South Iredell Senior Center has a calendar full of events for seniors to participate in daily, ranging from various kinds of workouts like walking, yoga, chair exercise and water aerobics, card and board games, Bible studies, crafts, dancing and more.

There are also several special seasonal ones offered. On Oct. 20, you are invited to come to the center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville, and paint a pumpkin. All supplies will be provided. RSVP by calling 704-662-3337.