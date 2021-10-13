Eye of the Tribune

Barbecue planned
Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, will be hosting a pork barbecue Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. until. This is a drive-thru only event. Cost is $10 per plate, $10 per pound with sauce, $4 for yams and $3 for coleslaw. All profits will be going to local missions.
Movie and bonfire
Centre Presbyterian Church, 129 Centre Church Road, Mooresville, will be hosting a movie and bonfire night Oct. 23 from 7-9 p.m. This family-friendly event is open to all. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and join around the fire pit for a night of family fun as they bake s’mores and watch the Disney movie, “Raya and the Last Dragon.”
Seasonal events
The South Iredell Senior Center has a calendar full of events for seniors to participate in daily, ranging from various kinds of workouts like walking, yoga, chair exercise and water aerobics, card and board games, Bible studies, crafts, dancing and more.
There are also several special seasonal ones offered. On Oct. 20, you are invited to come to the center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville, and paint a pumpkin. All supplies will be provided. RSVP by calling 704-662-3337.
Another seasonal event is planned for three consecutive Fridays, Oct. 15, 22 and 29, to help with Christmas sale prep. On these days, there will be sorting, cleaning, pricing and more to prepare for the center’s annual sale.
Donations accepted
Speaking of the Christmas sale at the senior center, if you have some Christmas items that you would like to donate, they are accepting them. Please note, Christmas items only will be accepted and can be brought to the center, 202 N. Church St., anytime from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Holiday sale
The Depot Gift Shop is planning for its 2021 holiday sale. Intake for artists is scheduled for Oct. 28 and 29. Deadline to submit items for the shop is Oct. 27. The entry form and additional information for the artists can be found at mooresvillearts.org and click on the gifts shop sign up.
