Eye of the Tribune

Santa to a Senior

There are many opportunities to give and help during this special season, and one of those is going on right now, the Home Instead’s Be a Santa to a Senior. The Mooresville-South Iredell Chamber of Commerce’s office has a tree with tags which you can choose and get items for area seniors to be able to enjoy Christmas.

Drop by the office at 149 E. Iredell Avenue from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and select one or more. The tree, which is in the chamber lobby, will be up until Dec. 23.

Cards wanted

Felicity Gives Back, a community outreach of Felicity Manor, a future residential care facility for widows, wants to help make Christmas special for their widows and is asking for the community to share Christmas cards. Any variety of Christmas cards with a simple signature or note in an unsealed envelope is what is needed. Send the cards by Dec. 11 to Felicity Manor, P.O. Box 882, Mooresville, NC 28115 or drop them off at their community mailbox at 753 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, behind Freedom Christian Center.

Christmas social

The South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville, will be having its Christmas social Dec. 9 from 1:30-3 p.m. There will be carols, cookies and cocoa with the Mooresville High School Chorus. You must RSVP for this event by Dec. 7 by calling 704-662-3337.

Mittens and Meals

The Mooresville Youth Council is sponsoring a holiday supply drive, “Mittens and Meals,” to benefit The Christian Mission. Donations of any nonperishable food items and clothing are being collected until Dec. 7. The Mooresville Museum, which is at 132 E. Center Ave., is serving as a collection site for the donations.

Downtown happenings

The Mooresville Downtown Commission has announced a lineup of events taking place this holiday season in downtown Mooresville with lots of fun in store. These include Mistletoe Sip & Shop on Dec. 2 and 16 from 6-8 p.m., a Classic Christmas in Mooresville on Dec. 9 from 6-9 p.m. and the Winterlights Alive light show running nightly through 9 p.m. from Dec. 6-25.

For information on the events, visit the commission’s website at https://www.downtownmooresville.com/signature-events

Joint pain seminars

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free on-demand online seminar in December titled “Joint Pain Treatment Options.” The seminar is scheduled for Dec. 1 from 6-7 p.m. Registration is required. Visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com for more information or to register. A link will be emailed separately for Google Meet.

New Year events

Several New Year’s events have been planned at the South Iredell Senior Center, which is in the Charles Mack Citizen Center in downtown Mooresville. These include New Year’s Resolutions for Mind and Body Lunch & Learn. This event will be held Dec. 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with an RSVP date of Dec. 9.

The center will also be offering a New Year’s Party in a Bag with pick up dates being Dec. 29 or 30. RSVP by calling 704-662-3337.