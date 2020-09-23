Eye of the Tribune

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Spaghetti meal

Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church, 659 Carpenter Ave., Mooresville, will be having its spaghetti dinner Sept. 25 from 5-7:30 p.m. The meal will be takeout only and will include spaghetti with either a meat sauce or a no meat sauce, chicken Alfredo, salad, bread and dessert.

Cost is $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-11 and free for ages four and younger. Proceeds will benefit the church.

Those coming are encouraged to enter off the Magnolia Street entrance. For additional information, call the church at 704-664-1273.

Special events

Faith UMC, 430 Patterson Ave., Mooresville, is hosting two events this week. On Sept. 25, the church will have a Port-A-Pit fundraiser beginning at 10:30 a.m. Chicken and ribs will be available for purchase.

And then, starting at 10 a.m. Sept. 26, the church is having Voter Registration Day. If you need to register to vote, change your address or just check on your status, you are encouraged to attend.

Chicken and dumplings