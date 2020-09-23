Eye of the Tribune

Spaghetti meal
Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church, 659 Carpenter Ave., Mooresville, will be having its spaghetti dinner Sept. 25 from 5-7:30 p.m. The meal will be takeout only and will include spaghetti with either a meat sauce or a no meat sauce, chicken Alfredo, salad, bread and dessert.
Cost is $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-11 and free for ages four and younger. Proceeds will benefit the church.
Those coming are encouraged to enter off the Magnolia Street entrance. For additional information, call the church at 704-664-1273.
Special events
Faith UMC, 430 Patterson Ave., Mooresville, is hosting two events this week. On Sept. 25, the church will have a Port-A-Pit fundraiser beginning at 10:30 a.m. Chicken and ribs will be available for purchase.
And then, starting at 10 a.m. Sept. 26, the church is having Voter Registration Day. If you need to register to vote, change your address or just check on your status, you are encouraged to attend.
Chicken and dumplings
Park Avenue United Methodist Church, 648 W. Park Ave., Mooresville, will be hosting a homemade chicken and dumpling dinner Oct. 2. Due to COVID-19, this will be a drive-thru only event at this time and will be held from 5-8 p.m.
In addition to the chicken and dumplings, plates will include green beans, sweet potatoes, slaw and/or applesauce, bread and homemade dessert. Cost is $9 for adults and a small/child’s plate is $5. For additional information, call the church at 704-663-3683.
Prayer service
Here’s a reminder that the Mooresville Community Outreach Inc., 635 W. McLelland Drive, is hosting "The Return, a National and Global Day of Prayer and Repentance" for our country and world Sept. 26. This is a free event with social distancing practiced. The global prayer will be simulcast from Washington, D.C., to MCO from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All are invited to attend.
Ice cream time
Widows and widowers, there’s still time to sign up for the drive-thru ice cream social planned for Sept. 26 from 2:30-4 p.m. at Broad Street UMC, 355 S. Broad St., Mooresville. Not only will you be treated to a complimentary ice cream, but you will also be provided with information about Felicity Manor, a future family care facility for widows in Mooresville along with the Felicity Manor Give Back program. Those attending the event Saturday can also sign up to receive something year-round through Give Back.
Masks and social distancing will be observed during the event.
Fall begins
As of yesterday, Sept. 22, fall has officially begun. I have already seen the leaves on the dogwood trees turning red and yellow. This prompted me to try to find out when leaves would be changing color in the North Carolina Mountains.
According to the Fall Color Forecast website, during the last week in September color would begin at the 6,000+ feet and by the first week of October it would work its way down to the 5,000 feet elevation which includes Mount Mitchell and Grandfather Mountain. By the second week of October it comes down to the 4,000-5,000 feet elevation mark.
These dates could change depending on weather the site noted.
Share your news, happenings, funny stories, recipes or tidbits with the Eye of the Tribune. Give me a call at 704-696-2943 or email to news@mooresvilletribune.com.
