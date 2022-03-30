Eye of the Tribune

Correction

In the March 27 issue of the Mooresville Tribune on page 8A, a story ran about the upcoming Cheerwine Festival and two area students who are finalists in the festival’s T-shirt design contest that is taking place. The link to go and vote on your choice of the winning design was incorrect.

The link should be: cheerwine.com/festival-contest/

Public voting for the winning design will be held through April 4.

Spring celebration

day

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, will be having a Spring Celebration Day in conjunction with the church’s Live and Learn Preschool. The event will be April 2 from 10 a.m. to noon and will feature crafts, games, bounce house and snacks. The community is invited to attend this special day.

Garden

club

The Mooresville Garden Club will have its next meeting April 6 at 10 a.m. in the Selma Burke room of the Mooresville Library, 304 S. Main St. After a short meeting, the club will meet with Mooresville Mayor Atkins to plant a tree for Arbor Day in Liberty Park.

For more information about the club or this event, call Barb at 281-728-6472 or follow their Facebook group.

Easter

events

If you would like to share Easter events that are being planned at your church, please send them to me at kkistler@mooresvilletribune.com, and I will add them to the listing of events that I am working on to be included in the paper. Be sure to share the church’s name, address, date and time of events.

Fun at the senior

center

The South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., has some fun events coming up soon. On April 6 they will be dyeing Easter eggs from 1-2 p.m., but you must RSVP so they will be prepared with the correct amount of supplies. Call them at 704-662-3337 to RSVP.

Like to dance? Then you might want to consider attending the Bunny Hop Dance at the center from 5:30-8 p.m. It’s free to attend, but they ask that you bring a covered dish to share with everyone.

Shred It

event

Don’t forget that the Mooresville Police Department, 750 W. Iredell Ave., will host a free Shred-it event April 2 from 9 a.m. to noon in the police department’s front parking lot. All are invited to bring items, which will be shredded on site. Because of the number of those anticipated to participate, attendees are encouraged to bring no more than two bank size boxes of items to be shredded. The event will be held rain or shine.

Joint pain

seminar

You have still have time to register for this free seminar hosted by Lake Norman Regional Medical Center. This On Demand online seminar, entitled “Joint Pain Treatment Options” is scheduled for April 1 from 6-7 p.m. Registration is required. If unable to attend this month’s presentation, additional seminars will be offered.

Visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com for more information and to register attendance online. A link will be emailed to you separately for Google Meet.

Share your news, recipes or tidbits with the Eye of the Tribune. Email to kkistler@mooresvilletribune.com.