Eye of the Tribune

On the front page of the June 26 edition of the Mooresville Tribune, there was a story about Beth Anderson celebrating her 100th birthday. In the listing of her grandchildren, several last names were incorrect, and a couple of names were inadvertently left out.

It should have read that Beth has three grandchildren, which are Beth Stevenson, David Stevenson and Michael Stevenson, and Michael’s wife’s name is Aleksandra. The story also mentioned that she had a great-granddaughter. Beth also has a great-grandson, and their names are Sasha and Charisma.

Ice cream social

Felicity Manor is inviting all Mooresville area widows and widowers, along with their families, to come and enjoy complimentary ice cream sundaes, feature homemade brownies and all the toppings. This third annual Come for the Scoop Ice Cream event will be held July 10 from 2:30-4 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 150 S. Church St., Mooresville.

You can RSVP on their Facebook page or it will be fine if you just show up, noted founder Jill Lowe. To learn more, visit the website at www.felicitymanor.org.

Free yoga

What’s better than hanging out with friends and doing yoga in St. Patrick’s backyard at 164 Fairview Road? July 2 is free yoga time beginning at 10 a.m. Join for one hour of outdoor yoga with a certified instructor the first Saturday of each month through September.

The group will meet inside the church if it rains. It is open to all ages and levels of experience. Bring a mat and a beach towel; straps and blocks if desired. Free child care will be provided. Contact Emily Privette at 919-619-6527 or Hollis Adams at 704-763-8868 for more information.

Community Caring

Community Caring will be celebrating its 10th year with lots of fun activities July 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the cul-de-sac on Bell Street. There will be food, games for the children and lots of shopping. The event is free, and all are welcome to attend. Masks are permitted, but not required, and attendees are encouraged to dress casually to enjoy the festivities.

Field of Flags

The Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman is sponsoring it Field of Flags and flags are available for purchase. Visit the Exchange Club tent at the Lowe’s YMCA field, 170 Joe Knox Ave., where the flags will be placed July 2 or go online at https://mooresvillelknexchange.org/. Flags, which can be purchased in memory or honor of a veteran or first responder, will be on display July 2-5.

Highland Games

There’s lots going on at Grandfather Mountain and one event is the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games scheduled for July 7-10. With a few exceptions, where noted, most special events are included with park admission. For this particular one there will be additional costs.

Blaring bagpipes, Scottish athletics, Highland melodies, Celtic cuisine, crafts aplenty and a spectacular highland setting make this colorful celebration of Scottish culture one of the most highly acclaimed games in the country. Advance ticket sales are closed, but tickets will be available at the ticket tent and all entrances to the field from July 7-July 10. Shuttle tickets, cash only, will be available at the shuttle lots.

For more details, visit www.gmhg.org.

